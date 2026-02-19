Court Watch: Judge Denies Release for Accused Grand Thief in Yolo County

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion to release a man accused of grand theft on his own recognizance and ordered him to remain in custody, citing his lengthy criminal history and repeated parole violations.

Yolo County Superior Court Judge Danette Brown denied Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance’s motion for the accused to be released from custody on his own recognizance after the accused told the court he would be willing to participate in a diversion program, stating that the reason he recommits so often is to eat and survive. Judge Brown said the accused’s long history of theft charges and failure to comply with parole make him a threat to public safety.

This decision was announced to the court following the accused’s statement regarding his willingness to participate in a diversion program and citing eating and surviving as his reasons for recommitting..

The arraignment hearing covered two active cases the accused is facing, one for violation of parole and the other for charges of felony grand theft, felony petty theft with two prior convictions, and an enhancement for a prior serious felony conviction.

The hearing began with the accused dismissing Judge Brown’s question of whether he wished to have a public defender appointed to his case, instead asking that his probation officer help him get enrolled and participate in a diversion program.

In response to this request, Parole Officer Kriston Wilson said a diversion program would not be possible at this time because the accused would need to be added to an extensive waitlist to be considered and may not be eligible.

Following the dismissal of the accused’s request, Deputy Public Defender Lance was appointed to the cases. After speaking with the accused, Lance filed a motion for the accused to be released from custody on his own recognizance.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo objected, noting that the accused is currently on parole for a serious theft charge and has 11 prior theft-related convictions. Palumbo told the court the accused has two prior strikes and said she believes he is a public safety risk because even while on parole supervision, he tends to recommit offenses.

Parole Agent Wilson followed by stating that the accused is “not new to crime.” Wilson said the accused has often gone no contact or delayed contact with the parole office following prior releases and that these cases reflect the second time he has violated parole by committing the same crimes for which he was initially arrested.

During the exchange between the prosecution and the defense, the accused appeared distraught and told the court he was very interested in participating in a diversion program because he needs food and stealing is the only way he can avoid going hungry.

Following the discussion, Judge Brown said there were no financial conditions or alternatives that could properly protect the public and ordered that the accused remain in custody.

Judge Brown scheduled follow-up hearings for the two cases, setting a bail review hearing for Feb. 25, 2026, and a pre-hearing conference for March 4, 2026. Judge Brown said that although bail would be reviewed again on Feb. 25, she planned to leave bail at the current amount of $65,000.

