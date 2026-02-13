Court Sides with ACLU, Strikes Down DHS Subpoena for Google Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A federal court sided with the American Civil Liberties Union this week in Doe v. DHS, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to withdraw an administrative subpoena issued to Google seeking personal information about a Philadelphia man known as John Doe.

The withdrawal marked a victory for the plaintiff, who had challenged the subpoena as an unlawful attempt to obtain his private information after he criticized the government’s immigration enforcement actions.

The defendant sent an email to the lead Department of Homeland Security attorney in October 2025 after reading a Washington Post article that led him to express concerns about the government’s actions after DHS officers attempted to deport an Afghan asylum seeker.

The contents of the email promoted Doe’s urgency to “[a]pply principles of common sense and decency” in the asylum seeker’s case, the ACLU noted.

Two weeks after the defendant was notified of the subpoena, two DHS agents and a local police officer appeared at his house to interrogate him about his email.

The defendant notified the Northern California and Pennsylvania chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union to file motions, arguing that this action targets predominantly Instagram and Facebook users, violates his First Amendment rights and was issued in violation of federal law rooted in constitutional and statutory grounds.

Because the issuance of subpoenas does not require self-enforcement or a judge’s signature, this appears as a silent attack on a breach of information that can span across internet companies, schools or employers.

Following what it described as an abusive pattern, the ACLU’s brief also argued that the federal statute the Department of Homeland Security relied on to issue the subpoena, 8 U.S.C. § 1225(d), broke statutory grounds as it lacked the power and authority to issue subpoenas that were not contained within the sphere of immigration enforcement investigations.

The DHS has persistently abused the use of subpoenas against those who speak out against it to unmask anonymous social media users who have shared information on ICE raids, and has pressured universities across the country to provide information about students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests — notably Columbia University.

The defendant argued that it is important to be able to question the government in which you reside without fear of retaliation.

However, “agents requesting information from your email provider and showing up to your door after you express your opinion is not […] I am glad to have shone a light on this abusive tactic before they target someone else,” Doe said.

The ACLU argued that the defendant’s email to a government official is protected under the First Amendment’s free speech and petition clauses.

“This is a resounding win for our First Amendment rights,” Steven A. Loney, ACLU-PA senior supervising attorney, said. “By standing up to their bullying tactics, we’re sending a message too: you can stand up for your rights, and you can win.”

Jennifer Granick of the ACLU’s Surveillance and Cybersecurity Counsel with the Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, vehemently retained its stance that it will continue to fight against the government’s suppression of speech, promoting those to speak out against “insidious and abusive” tactics because, at the end of the day, “it is our First Amendment rights on the line.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: