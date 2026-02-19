Jesse Jackson’s Influence Paved the Way for Obama’s Historic Presidency

Following the death of civil rights activist Jesse Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 17, tributes have poured in honoring a legacy that helped transform Black political representation in the United States. He left behind a legacy of Black empowerment that paved the way for many prominent leaders today. His advocacy work and career in politics reshaped how the country viewed Black people, making it possible for Black candidates to be seen as more than outsiders in the U.S. In his recent Substack article, Van Jones highlighted the importance of Jackson’s career and his impact on Black inclusivity in politics.

Jesse Jackson was one of the most prominent activists during the Civil Rights Movement and worked alongside Martin Luther King, Jr., to promote peace initiatives in the fight to end segregation and inequality.

According to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a progressive organization he founded, he advocated for unity among the American people regardless of gender, race or class. He earned the titles of “The Great Unifier” and the “Conscience of the Nation” through these efforts and went on to pursue a career in politics as Bill Clinton’s special envoy for democracy in Africa.

Jones began his article by referencing a memory of his father watching Jackson address the Democratic National Convention. “It’s hard to imagine now, but in those days black people almost never got the opportunity to address the entire nation like that,” he explained.

Jones recalled when his father, who never conveyed his emotions by crying, began sobbing as Jackson delivered his speech. He explained that Jackson “was able to convey to the wider world all of the dreams and aspirations of people like my dad — and somehow get 30,000 people of every color and hue to stand and cheer in rapturous ovation.”

In 1984, Jackson began campaigning to run for president. The idea of having a Black candidate at the time was extremely controversial, and the representation was extremely important to the Black community.

Despite losing the nomination, “MLK’s protégé had become the nation’s most dynamic and charismatic figure — offering liberals a brilliant and colorful counterpoint to the unwelcome and intimidating figure of Ronald Reagan.”

Jones argued that Jackson’s presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 perfected his brand of inclusive politics. Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition “united blacks, Hispanics, women, gays, students, union members — all the people who were overlooked or underestimated in Reagan’s America.”

According to the article, Jackson also paved the way for Barack Obama’s successful campaign in 2008. His 1988 run helped build opportunity for Obama by “showing the enthusiasm that a dynamic black outsider could generate with a message about ‘hope’ and change.” Jackson’s influence on politics made it possible for a Black candidate to be seen as more than an outsider, aiding Obama in successfully becoming the Democratic candidate.

Jones acknowledged that if the rules in 2008 were the same as when Jackson ran 20 years earlier, Obama would not have had a chance at beating the establishment nominee, Hillary Clinton. His victory is partially attributed to Jackson’s impact on political campaigning and on public perception of Black people. Without Jackson’s attempt to reshape the perception of Black people in the U.S. and establish unity among marginalized communities, Obama might not have become the first Black president of the United States.

“Without Rev. Jackson’s advocacy for a change of rules, Obama might have been stopped by the same system that blocked the Reverend’s rise,” the article concludes. As Jackson passes, his messages of unity and advocacy for social justice live on in those who were deeply affected by his influence.

