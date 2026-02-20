Newsom Signs MOU with UK for Sustainable Development and Clean Tech

Governor Newsom and UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) deepening cooperation on climate. Photo Courtesy the Governor’s Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a memorandum of understanding Monday with U.K. Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband, deepening California’s partnership with the United Kingdom on sustainable development and welcoming a $1 billion clean technology investment.

In a recent press release, the governor’s office announced that Newsom formalized the agreement during meetings in London aimed at expanding cooperation on climate policy, offshore wind development and carbon reduction efforts.

The announcement comes after the close of the Munich Security Conference, at which several top Democrats emphasized their intentions of continued cooperation with Europe despite recent moves by President Donald Trump, as reported by the BBC.

Newsom, a potential contender for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028, said in Munich, “If there’s nothing else I can communicate today: Donald Trump is temporary. He’ll be gone in three years.”

According to the governor’s office, California has been party to several domestic and subnational climate partnerships, especially since Trump’s first term.

California has mobilized these partnerships along with domestic policy to take climate action aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, from which Trump withdrew the United States in 2017.

In response to that action, California co-founded the bipartisan U.S. Climate Alliance, which Newsom now co-chairs.

In November, Newsom attended COP30 in Brazil, a United Nations conference at which the Trump administration was not represented.

According to the governor’s office, California built several international partnerships there, signing memorandums of understanding with Chile on methane emission reduction, Colombia on deforestation and Nigeria on low-emission transportation, among others.

The Trump administration also withdrew from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, reports Politico.

Newsom and Miliband’s memorandum deepens the parties’ commitment to fighting the climate crisis through the UNFCCC.

Politico also reported that the memorandum promotes offshore wind development, which the Trump administration has opposed expanding.

In January, PBS reported that a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration’s efforts to kill a wind project in New York.

PBS also reported that Trump dislikes windmills due to the noise, threat to birds and unattractiveness.

Wind power supplies 10% of U.S. energy.

The governor’s office reports that, in London, Newsom also met with other leaders in climate, business and trade to similarly expand cooperation.

According to the governor’s office, Newsom ended his time in London by meeting with Octopus Energy, a U.K. company that invested $1 billion in California companies and projects focused on clean tech, carbon removal and nature-based solutions.

For instance, Octopus reported that its funds will invest in heat battery technology developed in California’s Bay Area.

Octopus reports that heat batteries will “fast-track the decarbonisation of hard-to-electrify industries,” acting as an alternative to fossil fuel boilers.

Octopus will also back two Californian carbon removal companies focused on grassland restoration, a practice of transforming degraded land back into carbon absorbers.

The company already does business in the United States, including powering Texas homes with green electrons, but is looking to expand.

For example, Octopus reported recent investment in offshore wind and solar farms in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In 2023, California ran on two-thirds clean energy, according to the governor’s office.

Additionally, greenhouse gas emissions are 21% lower than in 2000, despite an 81% increase in GDP.

To Newsom, however, this is not enough.

Newsom co-chairs the America Is All In climate coalition, joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance in 2021 and has fostered numerous international climate partnerships during his tenure, according to his office.

Clearly, climate action remains a major priority for the presidential hopeful.

