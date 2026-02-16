China’s Climate Rise Is Strategic, Complex and Far From Heroic, UCLA Law Professor Says

The iconic skyscrapers of Shanghai’s Lujiazui district pierce through a thick blanket of low-hanging clouds and fog. This moody, atmospheric shot captures a surreal and futuristic perspective of the city’s massive scale, with the tops of the Shanghai World Financial Center, Jin Mao Tower, and the Shanghai Tower emerging from the mist like giants. Photo by Nick Hui on Unsplash

Though China was once viewed as a climate villain, it now dominates global supply chains for solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles, with Chinese manufacturer BYD recently overtaking Tesla as the world’s largest maker of EVs. According to UCLA School of Law professor Alex Wang, this shift reflects decades of strategic policy decisions rather than a sudden environmental awakening.

UCLA School of Law professor Alex Wang explores these dynamics in his new book, Chinese Global Environmentalism, published by Cambridge University Press. He argues that China’s pursuit of green development began more than two decades ago and was “driven by a complex set of pragmatic motives: the need for energy security; the opportunity to lead in fast-growing industries such as solar photovoltaics, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles; widespread domestic pollution that sparked social unrest; and damage to its global reputation as the world’s largest polluter.”

China continues to seek global recognition as a climate leader while remaining the largest annual emitter of greenhouse gases. Wang cautions that “for anyone concerned with the environment, there are still strong reasons to worry about China. Its emissions and ecological impact remain the largest in the world.” At the same time, he noted that “its clean energy buildout is unprecedented in history, creating the conditions for emissions to begin declining.” Still, he emphasized, “the path ahead is long.”

In his book, Wang writes, “China’s developmental drive toward green growth is ultimately a positive force for the planet. Decarbonization is more likely to succeed when tied to economic self-interest than when driven solely by moral obligation or foreign pressure.”

Despite China’s rapid expansion in clean energy manufacturing, Wang rejects simplistic narratives casting the country as either villain or savior. “China is no more an environmental savior than we in the U.S. are,” he said. “It’s a nation of 1.4 billion people with rising material demands, while also serving as the world’s factory for ever-growing global consumption. We have to confront the reality that humanity is on track to exceed the planet’s ecological limits. Yet China is like a massive ocean liner slowly changing course — it is beginning to take meaningful steps in several key areas.”

As a legal scholar, Wang focuses on the evolution of global norms. “In Chinese Global Environmentalism, we see China actively reshaping global norms to better align with its own interests — through diplomacy, economic statecraft, development cooperation, and a green ideology,” he said. “I argue that this evolution can be beneficial for the planet, even as it carries risks and requires China to engage more carefully with international concerns.”

Wang also addressed debates in the United States over how to accelerate clean energy and infrastructure development. He said the U.S. environmental law framework was designed to curb the worst excesses of mid-20th-century industrial growth and was “remarkably effective, leading to vast improvements in public health and environmental quality in the U.S. and beyond.” By contrast, he said, China illustrates “a different model: addressing development’s harms by deploying clean energy and infrastructure at scale and speed.”

“The U.S. can learn from this, while still upholding values of transparency, participation, and accountability,” Wang said. “We need our process, but we also need to recognize when it’s time to move forward and get things built.” He added that change “will involve allowing process but also setting time limits on litigation and deliberation, as California has already begun to do in some instances.”

As he speaks at law schools about the book, Wang said his goal is to deepen understanding rather than fuel ideological polarization. “My hope is to build a better understanding of China — one that helps us engage constructively as a global community in working toward shared environmental goals,” he said. “There are many people here in the U.S. working on China policy issues who have limited direct experience with the country. I want to inform the public debates so we have a more accurate assessment of the risks and opportunities at play.”

