China’s Climate Rise Is Strategic, Complex and Far From Heroic, UCLA Law Professor Says

Though China was once viewed as a climate villain, it now dominates global supply chains for solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles, with Chinese manufacturer BYD recently overtaking Tesla as the world’s largest maker of EVs. According to UCLA School of Law professor Alex Wang, this shift reflects decades of strategic policy decisions rather than a sudden environmental awakening.
UCLA School of Law professor Alex Wang explores these dynamics in his new book, Chinese Global Environmentalism, published by Cambridge University Press. He argues that China’s pursuit of green development began more than two decades ago and was “driven by a complex set of pragmatic motives: the need for energy security; the opportunity to lead in fast-growing industries such as solar photovoltaics, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles; widespread domestic pollution that sparked social unrest; and damage to its global reputation as the world’s largest polluter.”
China continues to seek global recognition as a climate leader while remaining the largest annual emitter of greenhouse gases. Wang cautions that “for anyone concerned with the environment, there are still strong reasons to worry about China. Its emissions and ecological impact remain the largest in the world.” At the same time, he noted that “its clean energy buildout is unprecedented in history, creating the conditions for emissions to begin declining.” Still, he emphasized, “the path ahead is long.”
In his book, Wang writes, “China’s developmental drive toward green growth is ultimately a positive force for the planet. Decarbonization is more likely to succeed when tied to economic self-interest than when driven solely by moral obligation or foreign pressure.”
Despite China’s rapid expansion in clean energy manufacturing, Wang rejects simplistic narratives casting the country as either villain or savior. “China is no more an environmental savior than we in the U.S. are,” he said. “It’s a nation of 1.4 billion people with rising material demands, while also serving as the world’s factory for ever-growing global consumption. We have to confront the reality that humanity is on track to exceed the planet’s ecological limits. Yet China is like a massive ocean liner slowly changing course — it is beginning to take meaningful steps in several key areas.”
As a legal scholar, Wang focuses on the evolution of global norms. “In Chinese Global Environmentalism, we see China actively reshaping global norms to better align with its own interests — through diplomacy, economic statecraft, development cooperation, and a green ideology,” he said. “I argue that this evolution can be beneficial for the planet, even as it carries risks and requires China to engage more carefully with international concerns.”
Wang also addressed debates in the United States over how to accelerate clean energy and infrastructure development. He said the U.S. environmental law framework was designed to curb the worst excesses of mid-20th-century industrial growth and was “remarkably effective, leading to vast improvements in public health and environmental quality in the U.S. and beyond.” By contrast, he said, China illustrates “a different model: addressing development’s harms by deploying clean energy and infrastructure at scale and speed.”
“The U.S. can learn from this, while still upholding values of transparency, participation, and accountability,” Wang said. “We need our process, but we also need to recognize when it’s time to move forward and get things built.” He added that change “will involve allowing process but also setting time limits on litigation and deliberation, as California has already begun to do in some instances.”
As he speaks at law schools about the book, Wang said his goal is to deepen understanding rather than fuel ideological polarization. “My hope is to build a better understanding of China — one that helps us engage constructively as a global community in working toward shared environmental goals,” he said. “There are many people here in the U.S. working on China policy issues who have limited direct experience with the country. I want to inform the public debates so we have a more accurate assessment of the risks and opportunities at play.”
1 comment
Does the City of Davis buy or use any solar panels that were manufactured in China? It might be time to look into that.
Google AI:
“Evidence suggests a significant, documented history of labor abuse and ethical issues within Chinese supply chains, particularly regarding “green” products like solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries. While China is the world’s largest producer of renewable energy technology, this production is heavily linked to forced labor programs and environmental damage.
Key areas of concern include:
1. Forced Labor in the Solar Supply Chain (Xinjiang)
A significant portion of global solar panel production is linked to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the Chinese government is accused of implementing forced labor programs targeting Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.
Polysilicon Production: Nearly half of the world’s solar-grade polysilicon is produced in Xinjiang, with reports indicating that major manufacturers have used laborers transferred through state-sponsored coercion.
Supply Chain Taint: Major Chinese solar companies—including GCL-Poly, Daqo New Energy, Xinte Energy, and Jinko Solar—have been linked to these labor programs. As of 2022, studies estimated that up to 97% of solar panels could contain components produced with forced labor.
International Response: The US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), enacted in June 2022, led to the seizure of thousands of shipments of solar components at US borders.
2. Child and Forced Labor in Battery Supply Chains (Cobalt)
The green transition towards electric vehicles has created massive demand for batteries, which rely on cobalt sourced primarily from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Chinese Dominance: Chinese entities own or finance roughly 80% of the DRC’s cobalt-producing mines.
Hazardous Conditions: Investigations have revealed that this supply chain is fueled by child labor, with thousands of children working in dangerous, unregulated, and artisanal mines to extract cobalt, often without safety equipment.
“Blood” Cobalt: The situation is described by experts as a system where child-mined cobalt is mixed with industrial production, making it hard to identify “clean” sources.
3. Greenwashing and Corporate Environmental Misconduct
Despite high-level promises of environmentalism, Chinese corporate “green” products are sometimes associated with deceptive practices or environmental damage.
False Claims: Research has identified “greenwashing” in Chinese industries, where companies exaggerate the sustainability of their products, such as in fashion (e.g., Shein) or consumer goods, while not being held accountable.
Pollution and Destruction: Some Chinese companies, even those claiming environmental benefits, have been fined for destroying forest land or violating environmental regulations.”