Citizenship for Sale

The United States has a price, and it has nothing to do with liberty or justice. Citizenship is the ultimate luxury good, a golden ticket auctioned off to the highest bidder while the poor are left outside the gates, condemned for their poverty. This isn’t a flaw in the system; it is the system, a modern-day aristocracy built not on lineage, but on liquidity.

This isn’t a new perversion of a U.S. ideal; it is the US ideal. The nation’s first naturalization law in 1790 granted citizenship to any “free white person” of good moral character who had lived in the country for two years. The unspoken requirement, of course, was property. The right to vote and participate in the new republic was almost universally tied to land ownership. From the very beginning, political power was a commodity, and the poor, regardless of their race, were excluded from the market. The promise of The United States was never for everyone; it was for those who could afford the entrance fee.

Today, the language has changed, but the transaction remains. The country doesn’t sell titles of nobility, but it sells EB-5 “investor visas,” a program that hands a green card to anyone who can pony up $800,000-$1M for a U.S. commercial enterprise. It’s a modern-day patent of nobility, a feudal transaction dressed in the sterile language of economic development. It sells student visas to the children of foreign elites, who use its universities as a four-year pathway to legitimacy and a foothold in the U.S. market. It sells access through a labyrinthine legal system that is impenetrable to the poor but navigable to those who can afford a six-figure retainer.

The result is a two-tiered nation. In one tier, you have the global elite, the Russian oligarchs, the Chinese tech magnates, and the Saudi princes who can purchase a penthouse in Manhattan and a passport to match with the same ease. They are not immigrants; they are customers. In the other tier, you have the Guatemalan farmer, the Syrian refugee, and the Mexican laborer, people whose only capital is their own desperation. They are not customers; they are criminals. They are guilty of the unpardonable sin of wanting a better life without the means to pay for it legally.

This bifurcation is the engine of the U.S.’s hypocrisy. It allows politicians to grandstand about border security and the “rule of law” while their campaigns are funded by the very industries that profit from the cheap, undocumented labor those borders are supposed to stop. It allows a nation to celebrate its immigrant history while simultaneously criminalizing the only form of immigration available to the vast majority of the world’s poor. The message is clear: The United States wants your labor, but only if you come cheaply and without the paperwork. If you want to come with dignity, you have to pay for it.

This system is not just unjust; it is a moral and spiritual rot. It devalues the very concept of nationhood, turning it from a community of shared values and mutual responsibility into a real estate portfolio. It reduces citizenship from a sacred bond between a people and their state to a line item on a balance sheet. It tells the world that the U.S. does not stand for freedom; it stands for transaction. It does not represent a beacon of hope; it represents a point of sale.

The only moral path forward is to abolish this market. The investor visa programs must be dismantled, the legal loopholes that favor wealth must be closed, and a system of asylum and immigration built on human need, not financial net worth, must be created. A nation’s strength should be measured by its compassion, not its GDP. Its character should be defined by its willingness to welcome the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free… not by its ability to sell them a timeshare in the promised land. Until that happens, the U.S. is not a nation of immigrants. It is just a high-end club with a bouncer at the door.

