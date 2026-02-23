District Attorney Clears Antioch Police in Fatal Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man

by Vanguard Staff

MARTINEZ, Calif. — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has released a 52-page public report concluding that Antioch police officers acted in lawful self-defense and defense of others in the June 30, 2025, fatal shooting of David Wali Bahrami.

In a Feb. 20 press release, the District Attorney’s Office stated it “issued a public report on a use of force incident in Antioch that resulted in the shooting death of David Wali Bahrami on June 30th, 2025, and finds the officers acted in reasonable self-defense/defense of others.”

The report, titled Report of the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident of David Wali Bahrami on June 30th, 2025, details the investigation conducted under Contra Costa County’s Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

The office noted that when a law enforcement officer or civilian is shot, killed or dies during an interaction involving a Contra Costa County police agency, the District Attorney’s Office conducts an independent investigation. When no criminal charges are filed, the office publishes a public report detailing the facts and legal reasoning for its decision.

District Attorney Diana Becton said in the release, “Transparency and accountability are fundamental to maintaining public trust. When a fatal incident occurs, my office is committed to conducting a comprehensive, independent investigation and sharing our findings with the community in a detailed public report.”

According to the report, the incident began at approximately 6:16 a.m. on June 30, 2025, when Bahrami called Antioch police dispatch and told the 911 operator, “Hi, I’m about to kill someone,” provided his address and refused to give his name before hanging up.

The report states Bahrami called dispatch two additional times, at approximately 7:07 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., again saying he was about to kill someone and asking when officers would arrive. During the second call, he said, “I am about to kill someone, where are the cops?” He also stated that his family was inside the residence.

Investigators noted Bahrami had a history of mental illness and had previously been placed under a Welfare and Institutions Code section 5150 hold. A records check confirmed that four handguns were registered to him at the time of the incident and that firearms had been seized during a prior 5150 incident in December 2024.

Officers responding to the call staged several blocks from the residence to gather information and develop a tactical plan. Body-worn camera footage reviewed in the report shows Officer Jake Merrill placed multiple calls to Bahrami in an effort to establish communication and de-escalate the situation.

During one call, Bahrami told Merrill he did not have any weapons. However, the report states that at approximately 7:40 a.m., Bahrami told Merrill, “I’m going to kill my neighbor.” When Merrill asked why, Bahrami replied, “I don’t know.” He also stated, “The neighbor is outside and if you don’t show up, I’m going to hurt my neighbor.”

Officers asked Bahrami to come outside in an effort to separate him from family members inside the house. The report states this decision was intended to “de-escalate the situation and draw him away from family members who could be harmed inside the home.”

Sergeant Matthew Mulholland assigned roles to officers on scene. Officer Merrill was designated as the contact officer responsible for issuing commands and going hands-on if necessary. Officer Alejandro Lorono was assigned as the lethal force option and retrieved a ballistic shield. Officer Marcos Molina was designated as the less-lethal option and armed with a 40 mm launcher.

Drone surveillance operators initially advised that Bahrami did not appear to be armed when he exited the residence and walked toward the officers’ location approximately four houses away. Officers ordered him to stop and get on his knees.

Instead, according to the report, “BAHRAMI reached his right hand into his waistband, at which point Officer Molina pointed the 40mm less-lethal device at BAHRAMI. Officer Lorono simultaneously pointed his firearm at BAHRAMI.”

The report states Bahrami pulled out “a large kitchen knife” and began running in front of officers. Officer Molina fired a single 40 mm less-lethal round. The round struck Bahrami but appeared to have no effect.

Investigators wrote that Bahrami continued running in a semi-circular path, then turned and ran toward officers with the knife in his right hand. When he was approximately 15 to 20 feet away, Officers Lorono and Merrill “opened fire, discharging their semi-automatic firearms a total of twenty times.”

According to the report, Bahrami sustained multiple gunshot wounds and fell to the ground with the knife still in his hand. Officers ordered him to drop the knife. When he did not comply, Officer Molina fired a second less-lethal round. The knife was ultimately kicked away, and officers handcuffed him.

Officers immediately began administering medical aid. The report states that within minutes they applied chest seals and began CPR until paramedics arrived. An autopsy conducted July 3, 2025, listed the cause of death as “gunshot wounds.”

The report details evidence collected at the scene, including the 40 mm launcher, a ballistic shield, a large kitchen knife with an approximately 8- to 10-inch blade, multiple medical devices used in life-saving efforts, twenty 9 mm spent casings and two fired less-lethal projectiles. Investigators also reviewed body-worn camera footage, dash camera footage, drone footage and video surveillance from nearby residences.

The District Attorney’s Office interviewed all involved officers as well as medical personnel and civilian witnesses. The report states that officers were represented by counsel during interviews and that neither officers nor civilians can be compelled to provide statements in criminal investigations. The office does not review compelled administrative statements as part of its independent criminal inquiry.

The report also outlines the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol followed in the investigation. Under the protocol, the District Attorney’s Office investigates officer-involved deaths to determine whether there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed. The sole purpose of the review is to assess criminal liability.

In its legal analysis, the report applies California law governing the use of force. Investigators concluded that officers were confronted with an imminent threat when Bahrami advanced toward them with a knife at close range after a less-lethal round failed to stop him.

The executive summary concludes, “Officer Merrill, Officer Lorono, and Officer Molina acted in lawful self-defense/defense of others and their use of force was reasonable under the circumstances. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.”

The report states that officers repeatedly attempted de-escalation tactics, including prolonged phone communication and use of a less-lethal launcher, and resorted to deadly force only when Bahrami continued to close distance with the knife in hand.

