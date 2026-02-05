COURT WATCH: Prosecution Questions Need for Malayalam Interpreter as Court Cites Shortage

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a hearing Wednesday in Superior Court of California in Yolo County, the prosecution argued that the accused does not require a Malayalam interpreter, as the court continues to face difficulty securing two interpreters for the language.

Judge Paul K. Richardson opened the trial readiness conference by underscoring the shortage of Malayalam interpreters, saying, “The people that help schedule interpreters here in Yolo County have indicated that there are not sufficient numbers of interpreters in the (accused’s) requested language,” which complicates scheduling future court dates and has the potential to prolong the case.

“Maybe if we can secure the interpreters, knowing that we’re gonna need two to alternate, and then set the case,” Deputy Public Defender Vincent Maher said.

After a brief discussion about the scheduling conflict, Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen said, “There were approximately six court dates without an interpreter and (the accused) testified in English for an entire day at the last hearing.”

Patchen went on to reference the accused’s ex-wife, who is also the victim in the domestic abuse case, stating that during their relationship they spoke only English and that the accused had “studied in English since grade school all the way to his master’s.”

“I think it’s highly inappropriate for people, especially the prosecutor, to be commenting on my client’s need,” Maher said.

Maher added, “Nobody is in a better position than me to determine my client’s understanding of legalese or the nuances of the English language; I really am at a loss that a prosecutor at every single appearance can make derogatory remarks about somebody who needs an interpreter.”

Maher emphasized that it was ludicrous to “berate (his) client as a fraud because he wants to have an interpreter that speaks his native language.”

Following further discussion, Richardson said two Malayalam interpreters would be present at the next court hearing, despite the difficulty in securing them and the prosecution’s insistence that the accused understands English and does not need a Malayalam interpreter.

The trial-setting conference is scheduled for March 4 at 9 a.m.

