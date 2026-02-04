Davis Council Questions Density, Transportation Assumptions as City Weighs Peripheral Growth Areas

Unitrans

DAVIS, Calif. — As Davis considers how and where the city could grow in coming decades, City Council members on Tuesday pressed staff and consultants to reconsider density, population and transportation assumptions underlying a preliminary planning analysis tied to potential peripheral development areas, including Village Farms and Willowgrove.

The discussion centered on a high-level transportation and land use framework prepared as part of the city’s General Plan update.

Council members emphasized repeatedly that the document was conceptual and not a draft plan. Still, several said the exercise revealed assumptions that could shape future decisions if left unexamined, particularly regarding low-density development at the city’s edge.

Council member Bapu Vaitla said the city must resolve fundamental questions before moving further along what he described as a peripheral land use planning path.

“The first question that I think needs to be answered, scenarios that need to be put on the table, is what is in fact our population target for 2050,” Vaitla said. He noted that the analysis relied on regional housing allocation numbers but said the city should explore multiple population scenarios and then determine what kind of housing mix and acreage would be required under each.

Vaitla said that work should be taken up by city commissions with technical expertise, including the Planning Commission and Transportation Commission. He argued that understanding population targets is inseparable from understanding how much land and infrastructure the city would commit to peripheral growth.

He also said the city must evaluate how much future housing demand could realistically be absorbed within existing city limits before determining how much growth must occur on the periphery. “Infill is really job number one,” Vaitla said, adding that assumptions about density and redevelopment pace would shape how much pressure is placed on outlying areas.

Mayor Donna Neville said she was surprised by what she saw when reviewing the conceptual land use map.

“One of my first surprises when I looked at the land use map was to see the extent of low density housing,” Neville said. “That really took me aback.”

Neville said she expected to see higher density closer to existing infrastructure rather than large areas of low-density development, even in a conceptual exercise. She said those assumptions matter because they influence transportation impacts, service provision and long-term fiscal outcomes.

Council member Gloria Partida also questioned the density assumptions embedded in the framework, saying they appeared inconsistent with recent policy discussions.

“We’ve been talking at length with all of the projects that are coming forward about how we are wanting to move away from lower density and we want to really concentrate on higher density,” Partida said. “I would’ve loved to have seen this at a much higher density.”

Partida said that bringing more jobs to Davis is essential to reducing vehicle miles traveled and that land use decisions must reflect that reality. “We need to bring more jobs here,” she said. “That is really what we need to do to address the vehicle miles traveled.”

Community Development Director Sherri Metzker said the presentation was intentionally high level and was not intended to prescribe specific outcomes.

“This plan, it’s colors on a map,” Metzker said. “It’s not our plan.”

Metzker said the work was prepared in response to council direction to front-load analysis of transportation and land use interactions, particularly in light of proposed peripheral developments. She said staff and consultants conducted the work without firm land use assumptions or finalized population projections.

Metzker also said that internal growth opportunities are limited following recent housing element updates. “We took up just about every vacant lot we had left in town in the last housing element update,” she said, noting that few undeveloped parcels remain.

She added that changes in state housing rules have narrowed what qualifies as a viable housing site. “What they considered a viable site was something that was buildable and ready to be built on, not something that required something to be torn down and then it would get built on,” Metzker said.

Council member Josh Chapman focused on transportation infrastructure and funding, asking why certain east-west circulation options north of Covell Boulevard were not included and raising concerns about long-term transit operations.

“One of the things that we focus on… is the duty to maintain it and then also to operate it,” Chapman said, referring to new transportation infrastructure. He warned that many transit agencies are struggling financially. “Right now, the vast majority of transit districts are on a fiscal cliff, don’t have money to operate even the level of service that we have now,” he said.

Chapman asked whether the city could explore developer in-lieu fees that generate ongoing operational funding rather than one-time capital investments. “Can we create some sort of system in place that can backfill the need for ongoing revenue on the backs of a developer in-lieu fee?” he asked.

Metzker said staff had already begun discussing those issues internally.

Several council members also questioned the cost and feasibility of proposed road and interchange improvements associated with peripheral growth, including potential impacts at Richards Boulevard, Mace Boulevard and Chiles Road. Staff said some grant funding has been secured for design work but acknowledged a substantial funding gap remains.

The geographic focus of the analysis prompted questions about why west Davis was not considered for future growth. Metzker said floodplain constraints were a major factor.

“The west side has significant floodplain issues,” she said. “By significant I mean worse than Village Farms.”

Metzker said addressing those conditions would require extensive earthwork, citing the volume of fill required for previous developments.

Council members also discussed how state housing allocations are determined and whether those figures reflect local priorities. Neville questioned whether regional numbers meaningfully account for a city’s efforts to maximize infill or pursue different land use strategies.

Metzker said allocations originate with the state Department of Finance and are distributed through regional agencies. “They look at it at a much, much grander, higher level than any one particular city,” she said, adding that reducing one city’s allocation shifts the obligation elsewhere in the region.

Late in the discussion, a senior staff member acknowledged that the item had been improperly agendized, contributing to public confusion.

“It was an oversight on my part,” the staff member said. “I think that this item would have more appropriately been agendized as a workshop item.”

Neville thanked staff for the clarification and said she heard broad agreement among council members on the need to revisit assumptions before advancing peripheral planning.

“I haven’t heard anything here tonight for my colleagues that I disagree with,” she said.

Council members ultimately supported sending the transportation framework to the Transportation Commission for preliminary feedback while directing the Planning Commission to begin work on population scenarios and citywide zoning assumptions.

Vaitla said those steps are necessary before debating where growth should occur. “I don’t think it needs to be necessarily in context of a northeast, all of the growth is coming from northeast,” he said. “But I do think they need to chew on those other issues.”

Metzker said staff is preparing information for commission review and emphasized that transportation and land use decisions cannot be separated. “They are definitely joined at the hip and you can’t do one without the other,” she said.

