Davis City Council to Consider Banning Contracts with Elon Musk Firms

The Davis City Council on Tuesday will weigh whether to adopt a resolution that would end the city’s engagement with companies owned or controlled by Elon Musk and encourage the California Public Employees’ Retirement System to divest from those firms.

In a staff report dated Feb. 17, 2026, City Manager Daryel Dunston asked the council to provide direction to staff regarding the matter, including a proposed resolution.

The proposal comes after members of the public approached the council urging it to divest from companies associated with Musk.

According to the staff report, “The City Council has been approached by members of the public to adopt a resolution to divest from companies owned and/or controlled by Elon Musk.”

The council instructed staff to prepare a draft resolution for consideration, and staff made minor revisions to ensure it aligned with existing city standards and procedures.

The draft resolution, titled “Resolution Ending Engagement With Elon Musk-Controlled Companies and To Encourage CalPERS To Divest Stock In These Companies,” outlines a series of findings and proposed actions.

In its preamble, the resolution states, “WHEREAS, the City of Davis is committed to promoting transparency, accountability, public safety, and democratic governance.”

It further alleges that Musk, “through his companies Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Starlink, xAI, and The Boring Company, has engaged in business practices that are alleged to include violations of labor laws, environmental regulations, workplace safety standards, and regulatory noncompliance.”

The draft also states, “numerous investigations and lawsuits have been initiated by federal and international bodies regarding deceptive business practices, securities fraud, and misrepresentation of product capabilities by these companies.”

The resolution includes language asserting that “Elon Musk has used his influence and corporate platforms to promote political ideologies and activities that threaten democratic norms and institutions, including campaign finance activities that raise ethical and legal concerns.”

It concludes the findings by stating, “(the) use of products of Musk-controlled companies does not align with the values of the City of Davis.”

If adopted, the resolution would bar the city from entering into new contracts or purchasing agreements with companies owned or controlled by Musk.

It also provides that the city “Shall not enter into any new contracts, subsidies, or purchasing agreements with companies owned or controlled by Elon Musk, including Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, Neuralink, xAI, The Boring Company and Tesla RoboTaxis.”

It adds that, “To the extent that the City currently contracts with Musk-controlled entities it shall terminate such agreements where feasible and legally permissible.”

The resolution would further direct the city to refrain from using Musk-controlled platforms and services, stating that it “Shall prohibit paying for the use of Musk-controlled platforms and services (such as X and xAI) in official City communications, operations, and IT infrastructure.”

In addition, the draft says the city “Shall consider urging CalPERS to exclude Tesla stock and related securities from actively managed state and municipal investments.”

The measure would moreover require additional scrutiny of proposed business activity involving Musk-affiliated entities.

It notesthat the city “Shall exercise due diligence for any proposed business activity, project, or facility involving Musk-affiliated companies within the City of Davis. This shall include not contracting with lobbyists who share Musk-affiliated businesses as clients.”

The resolution concludes by declaring that the city “joins other jurisdictions in calling for ethical governance of public funds and invites other local, regional, and state agencies to adopt similar non-engagement strategies.”

According to the staff report, there is no immediate budgetary impact.

It states, “There is no immediate fiscal impact, as the City does not currently have investments in Musk-controlled companies.” (emphasis added).

However, the report cautions that “the resolution would limit the ability of the City to make future investments, although staff cannot predict the fiscal impact.”

The item is coming directly to the council. The report notes, “This item is coming directly to the City Council, as per direction from the Council.” It adds that “The Fiscal Commission has discussed the issue indirectly, as they have been discussing the City’s socially responsible investment policy.”

The council’s options, as outlined in the staff report, are to “adopt the resolution, with or without modifications,” “direct staff to take it to the Fiscal Commission for feedback, provide analysis and return to City Council with a recommendation,” or “decline to adopt the resolution.”

The resolution is scheduled for consideration at the Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

If approved, it would represent a formal policy decision to end city engagement with Musk-controlled companies and position Davis among jurisdictions seeking to align public investments and contracts with stated values concerning labor practices, regulatory compliance and democratic governance.

