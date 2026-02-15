Sunday Commentary: Davis Council Faces Mounting Pressure on Respite Center With No Easy Answers

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council is under increasing pressure to act on the future of the Davis Daytime Respite Center, but as staff analysis makes clear, none of the available options come without cost, community resistance or trade-offs.

The respite center, which provides meals, mail access, daytime rest and case management services for people experiencing homelessness, operates at an annual cost of about $501,616 within the city’s roughly $1.27 million homelessness services budget. In broader terms, Davis spends approximately $1.8 million per year on homelessness-related services.

Now the council must decide whether to relocate the center, restructure it or rethink the city’s overall approach.

A recent staff analysis examined multiple city-owned properties and found startup costs ranging from under $150,000 at smaller sites to nearly $2.75 million if the Civic Center Gym is repurposed due to substantial renovation, accessibility and compliance requirements.

Options include remaining at 530 L St. with rented or purchased modular buildings, relocating to 512 Fifth St., converting the 1101 H St./809 11th St. duplex site or undertaking a major renovation of the Civic Center Gym. Some options would require modest capital investment, while others would entail structural upgrades, HVAC improvements, ADA compliance work and extended timelines.

Staff emphasized that no location is without constraints. Cost is only one consideration; others include neighborhood impact, service functionality, transportation access and long-term viability.

At the same time, the council faces mounting frustration from residents who oppose placing homelessness services near their homes or businesses.

One commenter on the Vanguard said they could not imagine anyone wanting the facility in their neighborhood and described the proposal as a tough sell. The resident questioned where the center could realistically be placed and which neighborhood would be expected to accept it.

The comments reflect a familiar dynamic across California: strong political pressure to “do something” about visible homelessness, coupled with equally strong resistance to siting services in any particular neighborhood.

The debate unfolding in Davis mirrors a high-profile fight in Elk Grove, where the City Council voted 4-1 to negotiate the purchase of a 1.5-acre site at Survey Road and East Stockton Boulevard for the city’s first permanent homeless shelter, projected to cost between $12 million and $14.5 million.

Officials considered two other sites, including one near Dwight Road in the northwest and a more central location on East Stockton Boulevard near Bond Road. The central site reportedly ranked strongest in staff analysis for access to services and transportation, while the selected industrial site ranked last and was described as having the “poorest transportation options” and limited room for expansion.

Neighborhood opposition played a significant role in the decision-making process, particularly regarding the Dwight Road site, where residents raised concerns about proximity to homes, schools, parks and other “sensitive uses.”

The council ultimately advanced the peripheral site in the city’s southeastern industrial area. Supporters argued the area is growing and the site would be near future residential and commercial development, and some suggested transportation could be arranged for shelter residents, given its distance from core services.

Councilmember Rod Brewer cast the lone dissenting vote, ranking the more accessible central site first and citing a moral obligation to ensure meaningful access to services.

The majority, however, selected what critics described as the more politically defensible option. In The Sacramento Bee, Robin Epley framed the move as part of a broader pattern.

“Over and over again, the Elk Grove City Council has embraced NIMBYism and pushed homeless shelters to the absolute outskirts of their city, at the behest of residents who — God forbid — should have to live near anyone poor,” Epley wrote.

The Elk Grove case highlights a recurring tension in California housing and homelessness policy: broad public agreement that something must be done, paired with intense resistance to placing shelters or affordable housing in established neighborhoods.

Industrial edges and outlying areas often become compromise locations, but that approach can isolate services from transit, jobs and community amenities, reinforcing the very segregation policymakers say they are trying to address.

While Davis has not adopted that approach, it faces similar pressures. Moving the respite center to the city’s margins may quiet neighborhood opposition but could isolate services from transit, jobs and daily amenities.

Keeping it closer to residential areas invites backlash.

Beyond the question of location lies a deeper debate about strategy.

Staff has outlined operational alternatives ranging from maintaining the current navigation-focused model to scaling back services to basic needs only, shifting to appointment-based case management or contracting with an outside provider.

Staff recommended clarifying the city’s long-term service goals before committing to major capital expenditures and continuing operations at the current site through June 30, 2026, to avoid service disruptions while policy decisions are finalized.

But relocation alone will not resolve broader concerns.

In a September Vanguard commentary, the potential closure of the Respite Center — following the statewide shutdown of its former operator, Downtown Streets Team — was framed as an opportunity to rethink the city’s homelessness strategy.

The piece noted that while the respite center provides critical short-term relief, it was never designed to solve homelessness and consumes a significant portion of local funding.

I argued that Davis has relied heavily on short-term interventions rather than investing at scale in permanent supportive housing, clinical care, detox and substance-use treatment or fully integrated service networks.

Even with outreach workers and nonprofit partners engaged, gaps remain in mental health treatment, addiction services and permanent housing availability.

The data cited showed hundreds of people engaged in case management and dozens housed through the respite program, but the article contended that incremental gains do not substitute for structural solutions.

Examples such as Paul’s Place — a purpose-built facility combining shelter beds, case management and transitional housing — illustrate what a more comprehensive approach can look like.

While limited in capacity, it reflects a continuum-of-care model that links housing directly to services rather than functioning as a temporary holding space.

At the end of the day, the respite center has functioned as a stabilizing resource, but it has also operated as a stopgap measure in a system constrained by limited housing supply and limited treatment capacity.

The central question now facing the council is not only where the respite center should go, but what role it should play in a long-term homelessness strategy.

Can Davis leverage additional state or federal funding to expand permanent supportive housing? Can it align services more directly with housing placements? Or will it continue to rely on a daytime facility that offers relief without durable exits from homelessness?

Councilmembers are under pressure to act, yet the menu of choices offers no politically easy path.

For now, Davis is confronting a reality shared by many California cities: the demand for visible action outpaces both fiscal capacity and political consensus.

