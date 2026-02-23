Ballot Arguments and City Attorney’s Analysis Released for Village Farms, Setting Stage for High-Stakes Davis Vote

DAVIS, Calif. — With the release of the City Attorney’s impartial analysis and the official ballot arguments for and against Measure V, the debate over the proposed Village Farms development has formally entered the public phase, setting the stage for what could become one of the most consequential land-use votes in Davis in a generation.

Measure V, placed on the ballot by the Davis City Council, would amend the city’s General Plan to allow development of the Village Farms project, a nearly 500-acre site on the city’s northeastern edge.

According to the City Attorney’s impartial analysis, Measure V “was placed on the ballot by the City of Davis City Council” and, if adopted, “would amend the City of Davis General Plan to allow for development of the Village Farms project.”

The project covers roughly 498 acres on Davis’ northeastern edge, bordered by Pole Line Road, East Covell Boulevard, the Cannery neighborhood and Union Pacific tracks, and surrounding agricultural and recreational land, and if voters approve the measure, the property could then move forward through the city annexation process.

Under Davis’ Municipal Code, changes to the General Plan that convert agricultural or open space land to urban uses must be approved by voters. The analysis notes that the code “requires voter approval of General Plan amendments that change the land use designation from agricultural or open space to urban uses.”

That voter approval also covers “baseline project features” that cannot later be significantly modified without returning to the electorate.

The property is currently designated for agricultural use, and Measure V would reclassify it to allow the Village Farms development while locking in the project’s baseline development standards.

The City Attorney’s analysis states that the proposal would permit construction of as many as 1,800 housing units across high-, medium- and low-density residential zoning categories.

As described in City Council Resolution 26-006, the project is intended to create a mixed-income neighborhood offering a variety of housing types while emphasizing environmentally sustainable design and substantial publicly accessible open space.

The baseline commitments include the developer providing land and at least $6 million to support deed-restricted affordable housing, along with setting aside property for the Davis Joint Unified School District to use for Pre-K facilities and an educational farm.

Other listed features include preserving 47 acres of wildlife habitat, requiring all homes to be all-electric with solar on single-family houses, adding parks and recreation areas, building greenbelts and bike and pedestrian paths, planting at least 4,000 trees, making road improvements, and constructing grade-separated crossings for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides of the site.

The measure requires approval by a majority of Davis voters to take effect.

The ballot arguments reveal the sharply divided community framing the project in markedly different terms.

In the argument in favor, proponents open with a historical claim: “It’s been over a generation without family housing approved by voters in Davis.”

They argue that the consequences have been significant, writing that “young families, teachers and local workers can’t afford to live here, declining enrollment threatens our schools, small businesses struggle, and tens of thousands commute here daily, adding traffic and emissions.”

Supporters contend that Measure V “guarantees a dedication of 16 acres of land and $6 million toward affordable housing, the largest contribution in Davis history.”

They also state, “Twenty percent of homes are permanently affordable for income-limited households, exceeding city requirements” and, “Seventy percent of market rate homes are attached or on small lots, providing much needed ‘missing-middle’ housing.”

The pro-Measure V argument asserts that “DJUSD estimates Village Farms Davis will attract young families with 1,100+ new students to help enrollment.”

Supporters add that the development is “a 100% all-electric, solar-powered sustainable community” and emphasize open space commitments, noting, “Over half of Village Farms Davis is open space, habitat, agriculture, greenbelts, parks and trails.”

Opponents, meanwhile, characterize the proposal as unprecedented in scale and potentially risky.

In the argument against, critics state that Village Farms, “with a 15-year buildout, proposes 1,800 housing units on 498 acres, the largest residential project ever proposed in Davis with many serious impacts.”

They cite “Massive traffic, adding over 15,000 car trips DAILY near Covell Boulevard and Pole Line Road.” Opponents argue that “80% of the project is market rate housing costing $740,000 – $1,300,000 which is not affordable to most local workers and families with young kids.”

The opposition also raises environmental and public health concerns, including references to PFAS contamination, floodplain conditions and soil toxics. It notes the need to move “ONE MILLION cubic yards (100,000 truckloads) of soil to move, trying to fill the floodplain.”

The argument concludes, “Village Farms is too big, too many impacts, including massive traffic and costs, predominantly unaffordable housing and potential liability to Davis long-term” and urges voters to reject the project.

The release of the ballot materials crystallizes long-simmering debates over growth, affordability and environmental limits, and because the proposal converts farmland to urban use, the ultimate decision now rests with voters, who must choose between competing visions for how — or whether — Davis should grow.

The argument in favor was signed by former State Sen. Lois Wolk, former Mayor Will Arnold, elementary school teacher Brooke Agee, Katharine Dooley-Hedrick and small business owner Rose Cholewinski, while the argument against was signed by former Planning Commissioner Eileen M. Samitz, civil engineer Vijay Kumar, nature columnist Jean Jackman, former General Plan Mobility Committee member John Privara and retired teacher David McGlocklin.

