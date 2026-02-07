Indiana Lawmakers Reconsider Firing Squad as Execution Method

FILE – A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed by firing squad in Draper, Utah. Idaho lawmakers passed a bill on March 20, 2023, that would authorize the use of firing squads if the state is unable to obtain drugs required for its lethal injection program. The bill will head to the desk of Idaho Gov. Brad Little next. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

INDIANA — Indiana lawmakers are reconsidering how the state carries out executions after a bipartisan vote halted legislation that would have authorized the use of a firing squad, amid broader debates over cost, fairness and the risk of executing innocent people.

The Death Penalty Information Center reports that Indiana representatives have been attempting to lower the cost of executions by exploring alternatives to lethal injection, including the use of a firing squad. DPIC notes that efforts to reform capital punishment are driven both by its high cost to the state and by persistent concerns over disparities in justice for incarcerated people who are later found to be innocent.

DPIC reports that Indiana representatives approved three measures related to the death penalty: requiring at least one media witness to be present at executions, removing nitrogen gas from the list of authorized execution methods, and providing members of the execution team with mental health services paid for by the Department of Corrections.

DPIC also reports that Republican co-authors of House Bill 1119 opposed having the state pay for mental health services for members of the execution team.

Indiana Rep. Matt Pierce highlighted systemic gaps in the criminal justice system, saying, “I think that we should be very care­ful, and do that as humane­ly as pos­si­ble, and we shouldn’t be in a big hur­ry to do it … we should be ask­ing our­selves: ‘Do we real­ly think that the gov­ern­ment and our crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem is infal­li­ble, that it is so per­fect, that we can actu­al­ly per­form an exe­cu­tion and not risk killing an innocent person?’”

The Innocence Project states, “We urge system actors—including judges, forensic experts, and prosecutors—to examine evidence for scientific accuracy and reliability, as well as to consider the broader civil rights implications of harmful surveillance and investigative technologies.”

Pierce also said, “I would hope that our soci­ety has advanced a bit since our state was found­ed, and would find a fir­ing squad to be a bar­bar­ic way to per­form an exe­cu­tion. At the end of the day, we are killing a per­son, we are tak­ing a human life in the name of the state, in the name of the peo­ple of Indiana.”

Pro-life Republican legislator Rep. Robert Morris said, “We have exe­cut­ed peo­ple in this coun­try wrong­ful­ly. One thing is for cer­tain: you will nev­er bring that life back when it is gone.” House Bill 1287, Morris said, is intended to hold decision-makers accountable for who they are putting to death and how.

The Innocence Project helped Tommy Lee Walker’s family obtain justice 70 years after his execution. A number of unjust and discriminatory practices led to the false conviction of Walker, who was only 19 years old at the time.

DPIC states that former Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Corrections used shield laws to obscure the cost of Joseph Corcoran’s execution in December 2024.

Gov. Mike Braun said, “We’ve got to address the broad issue of what are oth­er meth­ods, the dis­cus­sion of cap­i­tal pun­ish­ment in gen­er­al, and then some­thing that costs, I think, $300,000 a pop that has a 90-day shelf life — I’m not going to be for putting it on the shelf and then let­ting them expire.”

According to the IndyStar, firing squads have been proposed as a response to the high cost of lethal injection drugs.

DPIC states, “Some leg­is­la­tors have respond­ed with efforts to revive pre­vi­ous­ly aban­doned meth­ods such as fir­ing squad and elec­tro­cu­tion; intro­duce rel­a­tive­ly new or untest­ed alter­na­tives like nitro­gen gas suf­fo­ca­tion or fen­tanyl; and autho­riz­ing use of any method not deemed uncon­sti­tu­tion­al.”

DPIC also points to the legal ambiguity surrounding such proposals, stating, “If lethal injec­tion is deemed uncon­sti­tu­tion­al, HB 307 now allows the state to use any exe­cu­tion method approved by anoth­er state so long as the U.S. Supreme Court has not found it to be uncon­sti­tu­tion­al. The Supreme Court has nev­er found an exe­cu­tion method to be uncon­sti­tu­tion­al.”

The death penalty remains costly and inhumane, and it disproportionately harms marginalized communities that are more likely to receive death sentences. DPIC emphasizes the stakes of death penalty legislation, underscoring the humanity of incarcerated individuals whose lives are directly affected.

