Lawsuits Filed against LAPD and LASD over Alleged Excessive Force at Protests

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. — Two Southern California residents who say they suffered traumatic brain injuries after being struck in the head and face by so-called “less-lethal” projectiles during protests against federal immigration raids have filed civil rights lawsuits against the City and County of Los Angeles, alleging unconstitutional use of force by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The lawsuits, filed separately in Los Angeles County Superior Court this week, stem from incidents on June 8, 2025, during demonstrations protesting what court filings describe as the “kidnapping of individuals by ICE agents across the country and in Los Angeles.”

Miguel M. Mendoza filed his complaint on Feb. 10, and Daisy Bravo filed hers on Feb. 11. Both are represented by V. James DeSimone Law.

According to Mendoza’s complaint, “This action seeks compensatory damages against DEFENDANTS and punitive damages only from individual DEFENDANTS for violating various rights under federal and state law in connection with officers’ unjustified assault and use of force against PLAINTIFF by DEFENDANTS DOES 1-100 of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Bravo’s complaint similarly alleges that the action seeks damages “for violating various rights under federal and state law in connection with officers’ and deputies’ unjustified assault and use of force against PLAINTIFF by DEFENDANTS DOES 1-100 of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department .

Both complaints assert violations of the Bane Civil Rights Act, assault and battery, and negligence. Mendoza’s complaint also includes claims for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Mendoza’s filing states that large demonstrations took place in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025, and that “the vast majority of the participants were peaceful, principled individuals exercising their First Amendment Right to assemble to seek redress for grievances.” It further alleges that LAPD and LASD used “excessive force with less-lethal weapons, including shooting less-lethal projectiles at the head and other vital areas of peaceful protestors who posed no threat to the Officers or others.”

Bravo’s complaint echoes those allegations, stating that the majority of participants “were peaceful, principled individuals exercising their First Amendment Right to assemble to seek redress for grievances,” yet officers engaged in “excessive force with non-lethal weapons, including shooting less lethal projectiles at the head and other vital areas of peaceful protestors who posed no threat to the Officers or others.”

According to Mendoza’s complaint, he arrived at Los Angeles City Hall at approximately 2:30 p.m. and joined thousands of protesters walking toward the Metropolitan Detention Center. The complaint describes the protest as “extremely peaceful until they got near the Detention Center.”

Mendoza alleges that officers began striking protesters with batons and “shooting people in the crowd with less-lethal projectiles when they posed no threat of harm.” He states he did not witness anyone in his vicinity threatening officers.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., Mendoza had just taken a photograph and was looking at his phone when “a bullet from a less-lethal projectile hit him directly in his face.” The complaint alleges that he posed no imminent threat and was peacefully documenting the protest when he was shot.

After the impact, Mendoza was transported to an urgent care facility and then to Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, where a CT scan revealed “a broken nose and facial fractures on the right side of his face.” He required stitches for lacerations and later follow-up care.

The complaint states that Mendoza has suffered a traumatic brain injury resulting in “memory loss, difficulty concentrating, brain fog, anxiety, difficulty speaking and communicating, and headaches.” It further alleges ongoing emotional distress, including anxiety in crowds and an inability to trust law enforcement .

Bravo’s complaint describes a separate protest in Compton near Atlantic Avenue and Alondra Boulevard. She arrived around 12:30 a.m. after work and joined approximately 150 individuals exercising their First Amendment rights.

The complaint alleges that Atlantic Avenue was open to traffic while Alondra Boulevard was blocked by police in riot gear. Bravo states that she photographed demonstrators and did not threaten officers.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., police began closing Atlantic Boulevard using sirens but “gave no order to disperse to inform the protestors what was happening.” LASD deputies arrived shortly thereafter.

Bravo alleges that when she asked to cross the street to reach her parked car, an unidentified deputy “grabbed PLAINTIFF’s arm and pushed her forcefully.” As she attempted to comply and leave, officers and deputies began “shooting less-lethal projectiles into the crowd indiscriminately, with no warning.”

The complaint states that while she was running away with one hand over her head, “a projectile fired by an LAPD Officer or LASD deputy hit PLAINTIFF in the back of her head.” It alleges that at the time she was shot, she “posed no imminent threat to any officers or deputies” and was “retreating and attempting to comply.”

Bravo was transported to St. Francis Medical Center, where she received seven staples for an occipital scalp laceration. She was later diagnosed with a closed head injury and concussion.

Her complaint alleges ongoing injuries including: “Continuous headaches since the incident,” confusion, dizziness, ringing in the ears, and potential long-term neurological complications from traumatic brain injury. It also alleges significant emotional trauma affecting both her and her five-year-old son.

Both lawsuits contend that shooting less-lethal projectiles at head level against non-threatening protesters violates constitutional protections and California law.

“Both LAPD and the LA County Sheriff’s Department have policies explicitly prohibiting officers and deputies from shooting these devices at peoples’ heads. The life-changing damage of serious head wounds like these sustained by Ms. Bravo and Mr. Mendoza are the exact reason these policies were adopted,” attorney V. James DeSimone said in a press release.

“No one peacefully protesting should be left with facial fractures and a brain injury because law enforcement chose force over restraint. LAPD and LASD have to stop treating protected speech like a threat. The Constitution doesn’t disappear just because there’s a crowd,” DeSimone said. He added, “LAPD and LASD must commit to real accountability and adhere to their policies.”

Both plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and punitive damages against individual officers to be determined at trial.

The City of Los Angeles, LAPD, Los Angeles County and LASD have not yet filed formal responses to the complaints.

