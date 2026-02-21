FBI Declines to Release Information in Investigations of Alex Pretti and Renee Good Deaths

MINN. – The FBI has declined to release any information or evidence related to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, a decision that state officials say is unprecedented and that comes amid ongoing investigations into two fatal encounters involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

On Feb. 13, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was formally notified by the FBI that it will not be releasing any information or evidence related to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, according to the BCA.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 7, when Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed during an altercation with ICE officers. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Good was unarmed and inside her vehicle at the time of the shooting.

In the second incident, Alex Pretti was beaten and then fatally shot by ICE agents. Pretti had allegedly been recording ICE officers during an altercation, which drew their attention toward him.

Officers then approached, pepper-sprayed, beat and shot Pretti. He was shot 10 times by multiple officers who had pinned him down.

Though Pretti was in possession of a firearm, it was not drawn at any point during the altercation with ICE agents and was legally registered, according to ABC News.

The BCA noted, “While this lack of cooperation is concerning and unprecedented, the BCA is committed to thorough, independent and transparent investigations of these incidents, even if hampered by a lack of access to key information and evidence.”

The agency added in a statement, “Our agency has committed to the FBI and Department of Justice that should its stance change, we remain willing to share information that we have obtained with that agency and would welcome a joint investigation. We will continue to pursue all legal avenues to gain access to relevant information and evidence.”

Finally, the BCA stated, “Investigations of these incidents continue. The BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the appropriate prosecutorial authorities for review. Anyone with information about the shooting of Alex Pretti, Renee Good or Julio Sosa-Celis is urged to contact the BCA.”

The lack of cooperation from the FBI continues to fuel public disapproval of ICE and its aggressive tactics. Community members are now calling for greater transparency and accountability from federal agencies, arguing that access to all relevant evidence is essential to maintaining public trust in the investigative process.

