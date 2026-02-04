Let’s call generative AI what it is: the biggest intellectual property heist in human history, dressed up as progress. It’s a system built on theft, trained on the life’s work of countless artists and writers who never gave permission. And this isn’t just about copyright; it’s about livelihood. This technology is a tool designed to rob creators of their ability to survive, a perfect engine for cultural destruction that feeds fascism and racism, and it’s being sold to us as the future.
First, the theft. These models weren’t created in a vacuum. They were fed a diet of millions upon millions of images and text scraped from the internet. That includes your photographs on Instagram, your stories on personal blogs, the art you posted to a portfolio site, the entire archives of museums, and the copyrighted work of living authors and artists. The tech giants behind this didn’t ask, they didn’t pay, they just took. They built their digital plantations on the stolen labor of creative people. Now, they’re selling the product back to us at a price that makes human labor impossible to compete with. It’s a parasitic system that devours culture and spits out a bland, soulless approximation, all while starving the very people who nourished it.
This is a direct assault on the livelihood of every artist and writer. For years, corporations have been trying to devalue creative labor, chipping away at pay and rights. This is their endgame. Why pay a graphic designer a fair wage for a unique piece of art when you can get a thousand derivative images from a machine for the price of a subscription? Why commission a writer for a thoughtful article when an AI can generate a passable knock-off in seconds? This isn’t just competition; it’s an existential threat. It’s a system designed to make creative careers unsustainable, to funnel all the value and money directly to the tech executives who own the machines. They are building a world where human expression is a hobby for the rich and a dead end for everyone else.
This is where it gets truly sinister. The very nature of this technology makes it a weapon for authoritarianism. A system designed to mimic and regurgitate existing patterns is inherently conservative. It doesn’t create; it averages. It finds the most common, the most dominant, the most statistically probable output and presents it as new. This is the death of innovation and the enemy of dissent. True art often challenges the status quo. It comes from the margins, from unique perspectives, from voices that refuse to conform. An AI trained on the majority opinion will never produce that. It will produce a sanitized, corporate-friendly version of reality, one that reinforces existing power structures instead of questioning them. It is the ultimate tool for a fascist regime that demands conformity and erases dissent.
Then there’s the racism. These models are trained on our data, and our data is filled with our biases. The internet is a reflection of our society, with all its beauty and all its ugliness. When you scrape it all into a model, you don’t just get the good parts. You bake the systemic racism right into the code. Ask an AI to generate an image of a “doctor” or a “CEO,” and it will overwhelmingly show you white men. Ask it for a “fast food worker” or a “criminal,” and you’ll see people of color. This isn’t a bug; it’s a feature of a system built on a stolen, biased history. It automates prejudice, giving it the false authority of a machine. It provides a digital shield for bigots, allowing them to say, “I’m not racist, the algorithm said so.” It’s the perfect tool for perpetuating systemic inequality under the guise of objective technology.
And this brings us to the most dangerous lie of all: that this technology is a path to truth. In reality, it’s a machine for generating bullshit. These models are not designed to be correct; they are designed to be plausible. They are sophisticated parrots, mimicking patterns in data without any understanding of fact, context, or consequence. They confidently invent sources, misstate historical events, and generate “facts” out of thin air. In an age already drowning in misinformation, we are now being sold a firehose of high-tech lies. When newsrooms, desperate to cut costs, start using AI to generate articles, we are signing the death warrant of journalism. We are replacing the hard, expensive, and vital work of human reporters with a machine that can’t tell the difference between a tragedy and a fairy tale. This isn’t just an error; it’s a catastrophe for a society that needs truth to survive.
The people pushing this technology will tell you it’s about democratizing creativity and information. That’s a lie. It’s about centralizing control and annihilating the ability of creators and thinkers to make a living. A handful of tech billionaires now own the means of cultural production and, increasingly, the “truth.” They decide what art looks like, what writing sounds like, and what gets reported as fact. They are building a future where human expression and objective reality are devalued and replaced by a cheap, infinitely scalable corporate product.
We are being sold a future where our unique voices, our struggles, our cultures, and our facts are just data points to be consumed and regurgitated by a machine for profit. This is a fight for the very essence of what it means to be human and for the right of humans to earn a living from their own God-given talents. To resist this is to fight for the preservation of authentic, messy, difficult, and beautiful human expression against a tide of sterile, stolen, and authoritarian digital conformity. We cannot let them turn our culture into their product and our passion into their profit. We cannot let them drown the truth in a sea of plausible-sounding lies.
“Ask an AI to generate an image of a “doctor” or a “CEO,” and it will overwhelmingly show you white men. Ask it for a “fast food worker” or a “criminal,” and you’ll see people of color. ”
So I decided to test this using ChatGPT. I got a white man for all four categories, doctor, CEO, fast food worker and criminal. So maybe AI isn’t so racist after all.
Then I asked the same of Google A.I. which generated around 30 pictures for each category.
There was combination of different races for every category. If anything blacks seemed to be overrepresented in the categories of CEO and doctors. (For ex.) 9 of the 30 CEO pics appeared to be black CEO’s and 13 of the 30 doctor pics appeared to be black doctors.
I will be blunt. I have watched you for a month now, and your “additions” to the conversations on Vanguard articles are a joke. You show up in every thread, drop some 6th grade contrarian nonsense that was spat out of a chatbot, and then act like you’ve made a point. You haven’t. You’ve just wasted everyone’s time.
So, I have a real question for you. Do you actually think that you’re doing something constructive here? Is this your life’s grand purpose; to troll the comment section of a local news website with bad-faith arguments? I’m genuinely trying to understand the mindset. Is this what you consider a productive use of your limited time on this earth?
What do you get out of this?
“What do you get out of this?”
I’m going to guess that the satisfaction arises from uncovering false claims – which is actually a form of public service.
Sort of like what media used to do.
In any case, I was just about to ask the same underlying question that Keith did, in regard to your claim.
The first image that comes to my “own” mind (let alone AI) when asked to picture a doctor does not return a result of “white man”. I haven’t been to a white, male doctor (or dentist) in years.
Then again, I don’t spend much time trying to conjure up such images.
I guess he didn’t like that someone actually did a little digging on his claim.
So… nothing?
Not even a little introspection?
Much like your contributions, pretty pathetic.
I am done pointing out how weak your “arguments” are. Like- one personally cannot recreate the test of AI performed if they do not know which platform was used, the precise commands, nor have a model that has not been skewed by one’s own incessant and biased use, instead of applying their brain to actual research.
Congratulations… you’re just ick, dude.
Final thought: Nobody takes you seriously; a grown ass-adult. Sit with that for as long as you need…
My A.I. command was simply “an image or pic of a CEO” etc. No bias applied and that was the results I got. Sorry if you can’t handle what ChatGpt and Google A.I delivered.
MS: I disagree. KO is my favorite commenter and the most valuable commenter in keeping the Vanguard in check. He is also the most entertaining. Writing about his comments just because you don’t like them adds nothing to the conversation. I don’t believe in chanting, but: More KO! More KO! More KO!
I actually agree with this entire article. The problem is: it’s already too late, and there never was any way to stop it.
Even if the US put wise regulations on AI, and that is doubtful, eventually China and Russia and Iran, etc would come up with just as powerful AI, and it will only be exponentially expanded into weapons systems. If the US lags in military AI, and China, for example, has two million drones each capable of flying under the radar, evading anti-drone systems, and intelligently and independently locking onto individual targets without having to call back to base, China could take over anyplace without firing a shot, just by showing they can. This could be existential, and make creative and copyright issues seem trivial.
True, as far as it goes, Matt. But it doesn’t go far enough. Already AI is escaping control by the oligarchic tech bros who designed and fabricated it. That’s their greatest fear, and it’s our opportunity.
As far as rehashing nationalistic
rivalries and fears, especially these days with China scaling up its military with autonomous drones, much less nuclear weapons, AGI will make national borders obsolete, indeed, ludicrous. It’s all bleeding over at a quickening clip.
So it’s about human cognitive dominance versus machine cognitive dominance with no person or group in control. The intelligent response is to end psychological divisions and let go of the illusion of control.
There’s a ghost in the machine, but we are the ghosts. And thought machines are just “accelerating“ the loss of creativity, culture and community that a zombie society had produced before the first LLM emerged.
“The right of humans to earn a living from their own God-given talents“ is still the language & paradigm of production and participation in the hyper-capitalist global economy.
There is no “them“ with AGI, because there will be no control of it by anyone unless we understand thought and knowledge, and put them in their proper place now. We need to redefine what it means to be a human being.
As far as the truth, it died in America before Trump was elected with his firehouse of lies flooding the psychosocial field.
Martin, I appreciate you taking the time to provide your thoughts. You’re clearly thinking about this on a very macro, almost cosmic level, and there are some interesting ideas in there about AGI and the future of human cognition.
But my intention with this piece was much more grounded and immediate. I wasn’t trying to map out the entire future of human consciousness in the age of AGI. I was trying to sound the alarm on the specific, tangible damage happening right now.
The micro focus in this article is on the theft of livelihoods, the automation of prejudice, and the way this technology is being used as a tool for control by the very powers you mention. The “right of humans to earn a living” isn’t just hyper-capitalist language to me; it’s a matter of survival for artists, writers, and thinkers who are seeing their work and their ability to survive being systematically devalued today.
I agree that we need to redefine what it means to be human, but I think we have to put out the fire that’s already in the kitchen before we can start redesigning the whole house. The immediate threats of theft, racism, and the erosion of truth are the battles I aimed focus upon right now. The bigger philosophical questions are crucial, but they’re a different fight, perhaps for a different article.
The house has already burnt down Matt. “The immediate” is what’s killing those of us who haven’t been burned up or burned out.
Alan is right, “The problem is: it’s already too late,” though if he’s right that “there never was any way to stop it” we’re all cooked.
“The bigger philosophical questions” are the pressing ones. They aren’t a different fight.
As far as being paid for our work, I don’t know any writers who don’t write for clicks with ads that are paid for their work. Are you paid for writing for The Vanguard? The Washington Post was just gutted today by Bezos.
I know not what Alan has said, as he is on my ignore list.
But, I could indeed be being too optimistic… 🤷♂️
I am not paid by the Vanguard, but I am when I freelance for other institutions.
In my area of expertise (horticulture), ai output is very inaccurate, often wildly so, and is not going to get any better. It’s already creating headaches for us as people come in looking for non-existent products, seek help for misdiagnosed problems, and embark on gardening practices that range from silly to nuts.
I can only imagine what health professionals are dealing with. For scientific questions, ai is really bad, and will not improve. The problem is, you have to be an expert in the field to know how bad it is. And the smug first-person authoritative narrative format makes it seem very credible. Imagine using it to develop public health guidelines, or regulate pesticide safety.
ai steals content, produces garbage output, costs us all money and is an environmental catastrophe. It may also prove to be the most costly mistake in business history and could easily cause a serious economic contraction when investors realize it will not live up to its overhyped promises. There are serious potential adverse consequences of letting this loose unregulated in many areas, national defense and security and public health being the most concerning.
Significant regulatory oversight is needed as soon as possible, and the largest firms need to be broken up via antitrust actions.