AI’s Digital Plantation

Let’s call generative AI what it is: the biggest intellectual property heist in human history, dressed up as progress. It’s a system built on theft, trained on the life’s work of countless artists and writers who never gave permission. And this isn’t just about copyright; it’s about livelihood. This technology is a tool designed to rob creators of their ability to survive, a perfect engine for cultural destruction that feeds fascism and racism, and it’s being sold to us as the future.

First, the theft. These models weren’t created in a vacuum. They were fed a diet of millions upon millions of images and text scraped from the internet. That includes your photographs on Instagram, your stories on personal blogs, the art you posted to a portfolio site, the entire archives of museums, and the copyrighted work of living authors and artists. The tech giants behind this didn’t ask, they didn’t pay, they just took. They built their digital plantations on the stolen labor of creative people. Now, they’re selling the product back to us at a price that makes human labor impossible to compete with. It’s a parasitic system that devours culture and spits out a bland, soulless approximation, all while starving the very people who nourished it.

This is a direct assault on the livelihood of every artist and writer. For years, corporations have been trying to devalue creative labor, chipping away at pay and rights. This is their endgame. Why pay a graphic designer a fair wage for a unique piece of art when you can get a thousand derivative images from a machine for the price of a subscription? Why commission a writer for a thoughtful article when an AI can generate a passable knock-off in seconds? This isn’t just competition; it’s an existential threat. It’s a system designed to make creative careers unsustainable, to funnel all the value and money directly to the tech executives who own the machines. They are building a world where human expression is a hobby for the rich and a dead end for everyone else.

This is where it gets truly sinister. The very nature of this technology makes it a weapon for authoritarianism. A system designed to mimic and regurgitate existing patterns is inherently conservative. It doesn’t create; it averages. It finds the most common, the most dominant, the most statistically probable output and presents it as new. This is the death of innovation and the enemy of dissent. True art often challenges the status quo. It comes from the margins, from unique perspectives, from voices that refuse to conform. An AI trained on the majority opinion will never produce that. It will produce a sanitized, corporate-friendly version of reality, one that reinforces existing power structures instead of questioning them. It is the ultimate tool for a fascist regime that demands conformity and erases dissent.

Then there’s the racism. These models are trained on our data, and our data is filled with our biases. The internet is a reflection of our society, with all its beauty and all its ugliness. When you scrape it all into a model, you don’t just get the good parts. You bake the systemic racism right into the code. Ask an AI to generate an image of a “doctor” or a “CEO,” and it will overwhelmingly show you white men. Ask it for a “fast food worker” or a “criminal,” and you’ll see people of color. This isn’t a bug; it’s a feature of a system built on a stolen, biased history. It automates prejudice, giving it the false authority of a machine. It provides a digital shield for bigots, allowing them to say, “I’m not racist, the algorithm said so.” It’s the perfect tool for perpetuating systemic inequality under the guise of objective technology.

And this brings us to the most dangerous lie of all: that this technology is a path to truth. In reality, it’s a machine for generating bullshit. These models are not designed to be correct; they are designed to be plausible. They are sophisticated parrots, mimicking patterns in data without any understanding of fact, context, or consequence. They confidently invent sources, misstate historical events, and generate “facts” out of thin air. In an age already drowning in misinformation, we are now being sold a firehose of high-tech lies. When newsrooms, desperate to cut costs, start using AI to generate articles, we are signing the death warrant of journalism. We are replacing the hard, expensive, and vital work of human reporters with a machine that can’t tell the difference between a tragedy and a fairy tale. This isn’t just an error; it’s a catastrophe for a society that needs truth to survive.

The people pushing this technology will tell you it’s about democratizing creativity and information. That’s a lie. It’s about centralizing control and annihilating the ability of creators and thinkers to make a living. A handful of tech billionaires now own the means of cultural production and, increasingly, the “truth.” They decide what art looks like, what writing sounds like, and what gets reported as fact. They are building a future where human expression and objective reality are devalued and replaced by a cheap, infinitely scalable corporate product.

We are being sold a future where our unique voices, our struggles, our cultures, and our facts are just data points to be consumed and regurgitated by a machine for profit. This is a fight for the very essence of what it means to be human and for the right of humans to earn a living from their own God-given talents. To resist this is to fight for the preservation of authentic, messy, difficult, and beautiful human expression against a tide of sterile, stolen, and authoritarian digital conformity. We cannot let them turn our culture into their product and our passion into their profit. We cannot let them drown the truth in a sea of plausible-sounding lies.

