Op-ed | The American People Demand Action on ICE. It’s Past Time Congress Listens

Congressmember Mike Thompson speaking in Davis in May 2022

Like so many Americans, I am sickened by ICE’s killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Unlike most Americans, I am part of a small group of leaders with the power to put protestors’ demands into action to stop this madness right now — if only my Republican colleagues would grow some courage and join me in impeaching Kristi Noem and cutting ICE funding.

There is nothing legal, moral, ethical, nor humane with what’s going on in Minnesota. Just a few weeks ago, ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good. In the aftermath of this shocking and tragic killing, Americans might have expected Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to halt operations in Minneapolis immediately. Or for Speaker Johnson to call for an investigation into the lethal use of force by ICE agents. Or for President Trump, the leader of the free world, to call for unity and encourage everyone to turn down the temperature.

Instead, this administration made every effort to deny their culpability and justify their own incompetence. Now, immigration agents have shot and killed another American, 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Enough is enough. We need to stand up and push back. After Governor Walz asked members of Congress and activists not to travel to Minneapolis as it would strain their local police and resources, I took action to rally folks right here at home.

That’s why I organized days of action across our community this week to rally support from over 1,500 people who agree that ICE and Border Patrol need to stand down immediately, all evidence must be preserved in the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, Minnesota needs to take over full control of all law enforcement operations, and ICE and Border Patrol need to get the hell out of Minnesota.

Most important, Congress must act.

Before serving my community in Congress, I served my country with the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade. I was deployed, fought in combat, and returned home to Northern California wounded.

I was transported for treatment from David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base to Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco. I traveled by bus with other wounded soldiers. I will never forget looking out the window and seeing hundreds of people at Letterman protesting in the streets and swarming our bus to demand an end to the war and demand that our troops be brought home. It was the tireless protests of them and others across our country that forced our government to act to end the war and put a stop to the bloodshed.

I have always felt my fellow Americans stood up for me and my fellow service members when we needed them most.

What’s happening in Minneapolis is no different.

The American people are standing up to ICE to protect their community at great personal risk. Regular citizens are braving bone-chilling, sub-zero weather and the very real threat that they may be hurt — or worse — in the streets just for exercising their fundamental right to free speech.

They are giving a voice to so many who are being hurt and terrorized by this Administration. It’s Congress’ job to hear their protests and to take action.

I am a co-sponsor of articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem. I voted against the Department of Homeland Security funding bill that just came before Congress. Now, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle must join in the fight to cut ICE’s funding, mandate that agents wear body cameras, prohibit agents from hiding behind masks, require de-escalation training and more stringent hiring standards, and impeach Kristi Noem immediately.

Everybody deserves to be safe in their community. The American people stood up for me when my life was on the line. I will always stand up for my fellow Americans.

Mike Thompson is a U.S. Representative for California’s 4th Congressional District, serving since 1999

