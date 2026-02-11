Trump’s GOP Dominance Faces Resistance over ICE Detention Centers

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump remains the dominant force in the Republican Party, but scattered pockets of resistance to his administration’s immigration policies are revealing early fissures that could carry political consequences as the midterm elections approach.

A recent New York Times “On Politics” newsletter by Katie Glueck examined whether Trump continues to maintain what many describe as an iron grip on the GOP. The answer, for now, appears to be yes — but with warning signs.

One flashpoint has emerged around federal efforts to expand Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention capacity by converting warehouses into large-scale migrant detention centers. In a Republican-leaning region of New York, such a proposal triggered a bipartisan backlash, underscoring that resistance is not limited to Democrats.

“Everywhere that this has happened has been kind of a real dumpster fire,” Steven Neuhaus, the Republican county executive of Orange County, told The New York Times. “It’s not something that we want in this sleepy county.”

The controversy in New York reflects a broader national pattern. Communities across the country are reacting to similar proposals with concern about strain on infrastructure, disruption to local development plans and the political optics of large detention facilities.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., voiced strong opposition to a plan to turn a warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi, into an ICE detention center. “I strongly oppose DHS’s proposed plan to turn a warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi, into an ICE detention center,” Wicker wrote on social media, later adding that the Department of Homeland Security had agreed “to look elsewhere.”

“This site was meant for economic development and job creation. We cannot suddenly flood Byhalia with an influx of up to 10,000 detainees,” he wrote.

Similar concerns have been expressed by Republicans including the mayor of Oklahoma City and state legislators in Pennsylvania. Even Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who often breaks with his party, has echoed reservations about the scale and impact of certain detention proposals.

The local resistance comes amid polling that suggests growing discomfort with ICE tactics among some segments of the electorate. Recent surveys indicate that roughly 30% of Republicans now believe ICE enforcement efforts or tactics go too far, an unusually high share within a party that has traditionally rallied behind hard-line immigration enforcement.

Beyond policy disagreements, Republican strategists have privately warned that images of chaotic enforcement operations or large detention facilities could blunt the party’s traditional advantage on immigration. Immigration has long been one of Trump’s strongest political issues, but some party insiders worry that overreach could shift independent voters or depress enthusiasm among softer Republican supporters.

Latino Republicans have also cautioned that the administration’s current immigration approach could jeopardize gains Trump made with Latino voters in 2024. According to election data, Trump secured 46% of the Latino vote in that election, the highest percentage for a Republican presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Some Latino party members fear that aggressive enforcement tactics, combined with Trump’s rhetoric — including his recent criticism of Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny, who performed at the Super Bowl and has criticized ICE — could alienate voters the party worked to attract.

In another episode that briefly prompted internal criticism, Trump posted a racist video clip involving former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, which was later removed. As The New York Times reported, it was an example of how, at times, “Trump runs smack into whatever boundary remains and is forced to pull back.”

Despite these incidents, Trump’s standing within the Republican Party remains formidable. His approval rating among Republicans continues to hover in the 80% range in many polls. He and his allies also command significant financial resources likely to shape key midterm contests.

Democrats, meanwhile, are unified in opposition to Trump but face internal divisions of their own as they prepare for a competitive primary season. Republicans, however, enter the midterm year with structural challenges: presidents from the party in power historically face headwinds, and recent cycles have shown that some Republican voters are less motivated when Trump himself is not on the ballot.

Against that backdrop, smaller intraparty tensions — from local opposition to detention facilities to unease over ICE tactics — could accumulate into a broader enthusiasm problem.

It is too early to declare that Trump’s influence over the GOP is waning. Similar predictions have surfaced repeatedly over the past decade, only to prove premature. Yet the disputes over ICE facilities illustrate a complex political reality: even within a party largely aligned behind its leader, policy implementation on the ground can expose limits.

For now, the pushback remains localized and fragmented. Whether it grows into a broader challenge — or simply reflects routine friction within a governing party — will likely become clearer as the midterm elections draw closer.

