Court Watch: Judge Denies Relief to UCLA Student, Orders Community Service Despite Injury and Financial Strain

NEWPORT, Calif. — During a court hearing Wednesday, Feb. 4, at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Judge Gregg L. Prickett denied a motion to waive or reduce community service after the accused presented medical documentation related to a herniated disc. The accused, who is representing himself, appeared in court ahead of a scheduled hearing concerning the completion of community service and an alcohol education program, stating that his injury would prevent him from participating in Caltrans work. Judge Prickett denied the request to modify the sentence.

The accused was previously charged with multiple violations, including DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, and hit-and-run involving property damage, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24, 2025. He was sentenced to two counts of three years of informal probation and 120 hours of Caltrans community service.

The accused explained to the court that he was unable to complete the 120 hours of community service due to a medical history of a herniated disc.

Judge Prickett asked, “But you did not tell anyone of this injury, not when you pleaded guilty, not even your attorney?” He continued, stating that the accused had been informed of the nature of the community service, adding, “You knew it was picking up trash on the highway.”

Judge Prickett further stated, “You found out you can get out of it because of medical history since you checked that box yourself.”

The accused responded that he had spoken with his attorney and was advised to present medical documentation to the court.

Judge Prickett commented that the accused should have informed the court earlier, noting that the injury was reportedly improving.

The accused stated that he experiences “constant flare-ups with bending movements” and receives ongoing acupuncture treatment.

Judge Prickett argued that the accused is a “young, strong man who did a serious thing because of selfishness and got arrested” and is now trying to undo his sentence, leaving the court with no choice but to consider jail time.

The accused asked the court to modify his sentence, citing that he was laid off from work in November 2025. Judge Prickett denied the request, noting that the timeline did not align with the incident in October and that the accused has until July 17, 2026, to complete the required community service.

The accused asked to submit his medical history to Judge Prickett, who reviewed a radiology report dated March 24, 2025, noting cleared tissues and suggesting that the accused should be improving. Additional medical records, however, indicated that the accused had been receiving acupuncture treatment from January to November 2025, with instructions not to lift more than 10 pounds.

The accused stated that he fell in March 2025, but Judge Prickett noted that the fall occurred before the incident. The accused clarified that he had fallen twice within the past year.

Judge Prickett commented, “What I don’t have here is anything persuasively telling me to clear you from service,” and added that he was “disappointed a clinic issued a letter like this.”

The accused explained that, as a UCLA student, he could not access additional medical care because he lost his insurance, lacked reliable transportation and was awaiting the court’s decision before pursuing treatment. Judge Prickett noted that the accused waited four months to reapply and did not appear to take prompt action to improve his condition.

The accused further explained that he was not eligible for a medical fee waiver at his university and could not afford the additional costs, and again asked the court to modify his sentence.

Judge Prickett denied the request, allowing the accused to gather specific medical documentation that might support his case, but stated that he must begin the community service process despite the medical injury. A hearing to review proof of completion is scheduled to reconvene on July 17, 2026.

