COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Extension for Accused Facing Housing and Income Instability, Sets Two-Week Deadline

NEWPORT, Calif. — A judge Monday rejected a request for additional time from an unrepresented accused facing housing and income instability, setting a firm two-week deadline to provide proof of enrollment in a court-ordered program despite her ongoing efforts to secure stable housing and work.

During a court hearing Monday morning at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Judge Gregg L. Prickett denied a request by the accused for an extension to provide proof of enrollment in the MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) program and set a deadline for Feb. 17, two weeks later. The accused, who was not represented by a public defender, told the court that she has been moving in and out of San Diego County without a stable source of income. Despite these circumstances, the court denied the request for additional time beyond the two-week period.

The accused was previously charged on July 20, 2024, with one count of DUI and a second count from the same incident for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. She pleaded guilty to both charges on Dec. 9, 2024.

Judge Prickett informed the court that the accused had been terminated from a three-month program.

The accused interrupted the proceedings, stating that she had requested extensions in another county after being told by prior court officials that she could complete community service in San Diego County. She further stated that when she attempted to contact the San Diego County court office, she did not receive a response.

Judge Prickett stated that he did not need a detailed explanation, telling the accused, “You did not need to tell me all this,” and added, “Whose fault is it that they got kicked off the program?”

The accused took accountability, stating, “It’s my fault, Judge.” She said that she initially requested an extension for proof of enrollment because she has been moving back and forth between San Diego County. She added, “I am currently getting by sleeping at Airbnbs,” and explained that she has an unstable income to cover any remaining balances related to her case.

Judge Prickett informed the accused that she was appearing in connection with a probation violation and stated, “This is the last chance I give you. You have the right to a hearing by admitting to the violation.”

Judge Prickett denied the request for an extension, noting that the accused was aware of the program’s requirements, and set a new deadline for Feb. 17, 2026, rather than the 30 days requested. He then asked the accused which days she would be available to complete the remaining community service hours she had previously failed to complete.

The accused told the court that she is able to complete the required services one day at a time but is unsure where she can fulfill them, as the OneOC community service referral office at Harbor Justice Center is currently closed.

Judge Prickett said, “The issue with people bouncing around is that we have to book their hours into one program, so you have to decide where you want this matter set because of the situation you are in.”

The accused was advised to address her questions independently. She remains on three years of informal probation, set to end on Dec. 8, 2027.

A rescheduled hearing is set for April 3, 2026, to review proof of completion, requiring the accused to complete 80 hours of community service despite facing housing and income instability.

