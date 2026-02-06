Law Enforcement Group Says DOJ Probe Into Federal Shooting Falls Short

MINNEAPOLIS — A national organization of current and former law enforcement officials said the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to open a civil rights investigation into the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents is insufficient to restore public confidence, calling instead for independent oversight beyond federal control.

The Law Enforcement Action Partnership, or LEAP, issued a statement criticizing the DOJ action as inadequate, according to a press release from the organization, arguing that federal agencies investigating their own actions undermines public trust and accountability.

LEAP has renewed its call for outside, independent investigations into the killings of both Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. The organization argues that when federal agencies investigate their own personnel, it erodes public confidence in both law enforcement institutions and the federal government’s ability to police itself.

The press release also notes that while the Department of Justice has reportedly opened a civil rights investigation into Pretti’s killing, it has not done so in the case of Renee Nicole Good.

According to LEAP, the investigation into Good’s killing remains under strict federal control, reinforcing longstanding concerns about impartiality and public mistrust. The organization further highlighted that the federal government “moved quickly to consolidate control over the investigative process,” raising questions about transparency and limiting the possibility of outside oversight, which LEAP says increases the risk of bias.

As stated in the release, Lt. Diane Goldstein, retired, executive director of Law Enforcement Action Partnership, said, “A credible investigation has to be independent, transparent, and free from even the appearance of bias.”

Goldstein acknowledged that the Department of Justice’s decision to open an official investigation into Pretti’s killing represents a marginal improvement from the federal government’s previous stance. However, she said it does not “substitute for a more comprehensive investigation that includes meaningful participation by state or independent authorities.”

“When federal agencies investigate themselves behind closed doors, the public is left with more questions than answers, and that erodes trust in law enforcement as a whole,” Goldstein said, according to LEAP.

For context, the press release notes that the FBI assumed full control of the investigation, excluding the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other state authorities from participating.

Although the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was initially told it would share investigative duties with federal authorities, LEAP said it was ultimately barred from reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses or accessing relevant case materials that could have supported an independent state investigation.

LEAP emphasized that excluding state agencies from the investigative process prevents verification of federal findings and weakens accountability mechanisms intended to protect the public, according to the organization. LEAP also noted that local officials in Minneapolis have repeatedly and publicly urged federal authorities to allow state involvement in the investigation.

The organization said its calls for independent investigations come “amid growing national concern over the use of force by federal law enforcement and a pattern of escalation between agents and communities,” according to the release.

LEAP cited protests in Minneapolis and across the country as reflecting broader fears that federal agencies are operating without adequate checks, warning that unrest could continue unless meaningful oversight is implemented.

“In moments like this, law enforcement leaders must be clear-eyed and principled,” Goldstein said, according to LEAP. “Public safety depends on legitimacy. That legitimacy is lost when accountability is treated as superficial or entirely optional.”

LEAP concluded that the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, along with every impacted community, deserve transparent investigations capable of restoring public trust in law enforcement.

