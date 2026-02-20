Court Watch: Man with Schizophrenia Denied Reentry to Mental Health Facility, Faces Charges

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday remanded a man to custody and set bail at $10,000 after he was denied reentry into a mental health facility and charged with felony vandalism.

During an arraignment hearing, Judge Danette C. Brown ordered the man into the custody of the sheriff following arguments from both the prosecution and defense regarding his mental health status and recent conduct.

In this case, the accused currently faces one count of felony vandalism. Deputy Public Defender David Muller told the court that the accused struggles with a mental health disorder, schizophrenia, and is currently living in Safe Harbor, a residential treatment program.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang told the court that the accused left Safe Harbor, a facility that provides short-term residential treatment and mental health services, against medical advice. He then stole alcohol and consumed it prior to returning to the facility.

The accused was denied reentry due to him leaving and consuming alcohol. He then broke down the entrance door, leaving his blood on the handles and ground.

DDA Tzang stated that he won’t be able to return to Safe Harbor or comply with them.

“Why would we believe he would listen to probation?” asks DDA Tzang.

DPD Muller responded to DDA Tzang that the accused proceeded to return back to his room in the facility, where he stayed until his arrest, and underscored that he did not assault any staff members. He continued by stating that the accused has severe mental health disorders and has had schizophrenia since the age of 19, stating this behavior is not unexpected for those with this disorder.

The accused was “not a harm to society,” claims DPD Muller.

Probation Officer Ivan C. Lowry added that an option is to take the accused to the hospital for a 5150 hold as he was a risk to public safety and could not be taken back to Safe Harbor.

PO Lowry stated the accused has no criminal history and only broke a window in this case. PO Lowry further claimed that probation cannot serve people who have severe mental health issues, recommending him to work with a social worker in jail to manage his mental health.

Despite arguments from the defense and the accused’s probation officer, Judge Brown ordered that the accused be remanded to the custody of the sheriff and set bail at $10,000, ordering that a social worker in jail help the accused with the mental health treatment that he needs.

A preliminary hearing was set for March 5 and April 20.

