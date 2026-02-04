Newsom Appoints 10 New Judges to California Superior Courts across Eight Counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced the appointment of 10 new Democratic superior court judges to fill vacancies across eight California counties, continuing his administration’s effort to shape the state judiciary with experienced legal professionals from public service and private practice.

The appointments span Alameda, Fresno, Lake, Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, San Mateo and Shasta counties, filling seats left open by retirements, elevations and, in one case, the death of a sitting judge.

In Alameda County, two new judges have been appointed to the bench. Novella Coleman, a Harvard Law School graduate and former litigation director at Bay Area Legal Aid, fills the vacancy left by retired Judge Jo-Lynne Q. Lee. She is joined by Kathleen Vermazen Radez, a Columbia Law School graduate who recently served as a deputy city attorney in San Francisco, succeeding Judge Julia A. Spain.

San Francisco County also welcomes two new jurists. Christopher Hu, a Stanford Law School graduate and deputy solicitor general at the California Department of Justice, takes the seat following the death of Judge Andrew Y.S. Cheng. Dane Reinstedt, a University of Pennsylvania Law School graduate and former assistant district attorney, replaces retired Judge Garett L. Wong.

In Fresno County, David Chiappetta takes the seat of Judge Arlan L. Harrell following Harrell’s elevation to the Court of Appeal. Chiappetta, a University of Washington School of Law graduate, previously held several positions at McCutchen Doyle Brown Enersen, including partner from 2003 to 2007, counsel from 2001 to 2003 and associate from 1999 to 2001, and was most recently a partner at Perkins Coie.

In Lake County, John Langan, a University of San Francisco School of Law graduate, has served in multiple roles at the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, including senior deputy district attorney and deputy district attorney. Most recently, Langan served as a superior court commissioner, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Andrew S. Blum.

In Los Angeles County, Alma D. Puente received her law degree from Loyola Law School and has worked as a private practitioner at the Law Office of Alma D. Puente since 2010. She also previously served as a Department of Homeland Security officer and replaces Judge John J. Kralik.

In Orange County, Allison Chan, a former senior deputy public defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office who also served as a deputy public defender, succeeds Judge Erick L. Larsh.

In San Mateo County, Jennifer M. Frost, a University of San Francisco School of Law graduate, previously served as a court commissioner and a prosecutor, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Virgil R. Swope.

In Shasta County, Ryan Birss received his education from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, previously serving as a private associate for Eric Alan Berg and Associates, and owning the law firm Ryan H. Birss, Attorney at Law. His appointment fills the vacancy recently left by the retirement of Judge Monique D. McKee.

