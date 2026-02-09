Reforms End Indefinite Solitary Confinement at Oklahoma State Penitentiary

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Major reforms have brought an end to the use of indefinite solitary confinement for most people sentenced to death at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, marking a significant shift in conditions on death row after years of legal advocacy and negotiations with state officials.

In its article, “ACLU applauds the end of indefinite solitary confinement at Oklahoma State Penitentiary,” Oklahoma City Free Press reports on a press release from the ACLU of Oklahoma detailing the changes to death row conditions at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Attorneys from the ACLU of Oklahoma partnered with the Prison Law Office, the ACLU National Prison Project, and the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief to send a formal demand letter to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections six years ago. The letter called on the department to address the inhumane treatment of people sentenced to death at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Free Press OKC reports that individuals on death row were previously housed in H-Unit, an underground section of the maximum-security facility. Prisoners in this unit were kept in indefinite solitary confinement and confined to their cells for most of the day, leading to little access to sunlight, outdoor space, or human interaction.

According to the article, people were isolated for up to 22 to 24 hours per day with no outside exposure or meaningful contact.

According to Free Press OKC, the demand letter outlined three main constitutional concerns. The ACLU challenged the use of long-term solitary confinement, the automatic placement of death row prisoners in H-Unit regardless of individual circumstances, and the ban on group religious services.

The organizations argued that these policies violated prisoners’ constitutional rights and failed to respect basic standards of human dignity.

Free Press OKC reports that significant reforms were achieved after years of advocacy and cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The ACLU announced that indefinite solitary confinement has ended for most people with death sentences in Oklahoma, with the article stating that the change reflects the result of long-term collaboration between civil rights groups and state officials.

As detailed by Free Press OKC, several individuals have been transferred from H-Unit to A-Unit since the original demand letter was issued. According to the organization, A-Unit provides more humane living conditions, greater access to programs, and increased social interaction.

As a result, prisoners were granted physical contact during family visits, time outdoors in group yard settings, prison jobs, and participation in group religious services. These changes have allowed individuals opportunities for improved rehabilitation and personal development.

The legal director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, Megan Lambert, emphasized the significance of the reforms, stating that the improved conditions have ended indefinite solitary confinement for most people on death row and have greatly improved their quality of life.

Lambert highlighted the emotional impact of the changes and said many men have experienced sunlight and outdoor space for the first time in a decade. She added that one individual was able to hold his grandchild for the first time in his life.

Free Press OKC also includes statements from Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the ACLU National Prison Project, who praised Oklahoma for ending the automatic use of solitary confinement for people sentenced to death, regardless of their behavior or risk level.

Kendrick noted that several other states, including Arizona, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, have adopted similar policies in recent years. She added that research shows individuals on death row are often among the most well-behaved people in correctional facilities.

Despite the progress, Free Press OKC reports that serious concerns remain. The ACLU acknowledges that some individuals continue to be housed in H-Unit under restrictive conditions.

The organization said those individuals’ constitutional rights and basic human dignity are still being violated. In response, the ACLU and its partners said they will continue to push for further reform.

According to Free Press OKC, the organizations are urging the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to build on the progress already made. Officials are being called on to ensure that the rights of people in state custody are respected and that improved conditions are extended to everyone.

The ACLU emphasized that meaningful reform requires continued monitoring and sustained commitment.

Free Press OKC encourages the public to watch a video discussing H-Unit and the recent changes, as well as to read a blog post providing more detail about the improved conditions.

These resources offer deeper insight into the effects of solitary confinement and the importance of prison reform.

Free Press OKC concludes that the end of indefinite solitary confinement for most people sentenced to death represents a major achievement for civil rights advocates in Oklahoma.

The ACLU of Oklahoma and its partners have improved prison conditions through sustained legal action and cooperation with state officials. While challenges remain, the reforms mark an important step toward constitutional rights, accountability, and human dignity within Oklahoma’s correctional system.

