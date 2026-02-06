Davis Implements Strict Enforcement Measures for Picnic Day 2026

by Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — The City of Davis announced Wednesday that it will significantly expand public safety, enforcement and coordination efforts for Picnic Day 2026 in response to the scale of the annual event and its impacts across the community.

The University of California, Davis will host the 112th Picnic Day on Saturday, April 18, featuring more than 200 activities on campus. While most events take place at the university, city officials said Picnic Day brings increased crowds, traffic and activity throughout Davis.

According to the city, Picnic Day 2026 will include major operational changes and increased resources intended to support coordination, improve emergency response and promote public safety across the community.

The Davis Police Department will double its staffing levels on Picnic Day and call on multiple mutual aid partners. The city will deploy additional traffic control measures, including barricades, to address large crowds and will position field resources to support faster response times.

Enforcement of existing laws will be a central focus this year. Police officers will be prepared to take early and consistent enforcement action, according to the city, to promote safety and reinforce expectations for behavior during the event.

The city will also implement a full prohibition on special event permits on Picnic Day. No City of Davis special event permit will be issued for April 18, 2026, a move officials said is intended to reduce congestion, improve emergency response times and minimize risks associated with overlapping crowds.

City staff have been notifying organizations, agencies and user groups that may host events on private property or at locations governed by use agreements about conditions on Picnic Day. These groups have been advised that emergency and response resources may be limited at times and that event hosts and sites should plan accordingly in terms of preparation and oversight.

Davis police have been and will continue enforcing alcohol service regulations at bars and restaurants. The department has also scheduled a pre-event meeting with all downtown bars in coordination with the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Department.

The city has secured regional support from the Sacramento Regional Incident Management Team and plans to use unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, for situational awareness throughout the day.

Safety Enhancement Zones will remain in effect during Picnic Day. Within these zones, certain municipal code violations will carry increased fines during the event period. Alcohol-related violations, including open container, public intoxication and furnishing alcohol to minors, will be strictly enforced.

The City of Davis will activate its Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions throughout the day and support an elevated response if needed. Davis Fire Department operations will also be expanded to meet anticipated increases in call volume.

City officials said Davis and UC Davis have been meeting regularly since Picnic Day 2025 to improve coordination and public safety planning.

UC Davis Police Department will assist Davis police by staffing posts along the parade route within city limits, allowing Davis officers greater availability to respond to calls for service and engage in proactive enforcement. The parade route will be shortened by one block to improve staffing and operational efficiency.

Staff from the university and Davis police will also meet with sorority and fraternity leaders to review expectations for responsible behavior, fines and enforcement within the city on Picnic Day. UC Davis is sending similar information to leaders of all registered student organizations.

The city and UC Davis said they will encourage participants to celebrate responsibly and respectfully through a “Shared Commitments for Safe Celebration” campaign and a joint Picnic Day pledge, reinforcing shared expectations for safety, courtesy and compliance during the event.

