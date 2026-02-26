Editorial: Competing Polls Cloud the Debate Over Measure V and Village Farms

The political fight over Measure V and the proposed Village Farms project has taken a familiar turn, with dueling polls replacing substantive debate as the centerpiece of campaign messaging.

On Wednesday, the Yes on Measure V campaign issued a statement defending its decision not to release the full survey instrument from a recent poll conducted on its behalf.

“The survey was conducted by David Binder Research, a well-established, legitimate polling and research organization founded in San Francisco in 1994,” the campaign wrote. The firm, it said, “specializes in both qualitative research (focus groups) and quantitative polling, and has worked with high-profile clients including Barack Obama’s and Kamala Harris’s campaigns.”

The campaign described the poll as “a standard survey following industry best practices, with a representative sample of 300 likely Davis voters and a margin of error of ±5.7%.”

But when asked to release the full survey questions, the campaign declined.

“Regarding the full survey questions: It was truly painful for us to read the negative opposition messaging questions that David Binder included in the survey because many of them were not true,” the campaign stated. “We are not interested in spreading the misinformation that we had to provide on the poll to mirror what people would be hearing from certain opponents. That’s precisely why we’re not releasing those questions publicly.”

The campaign added, “It’s our job now to set the record straight and educate people on the many facets of this project. The poll results reflected that the community feels very positive about many of the features and benefits in Village Farms Davis including our large contribution to affordable housing, open space and habitat.”

The Yes on Measure V committee said it released the results “to combat the clearly-biased ‘Nextdoor Poll’ and potential myth that the public is against Measure V,” and that it is “moving forward now with our focus on sharing accurate information about the project with Davis voters ahead of the June 2nd election.”

Opponents were quick to respond.

Eileen Samitz, a vocal critic of the project, sharply criticized both the poll and the decision not to disclose the questions.

“This is priceless,” Samitz wrote, referencing the campaign’s explanation. “This Village Farms developer funded poll comes up with favorable results…what a surprise.”

She continued, “However, when asked for their poll questions, the developer refuses to reveal the questions that the poll asked the relatively small number (300) of poll participants.”

Samitz argued the poll “was clearly NOT objective,” adding that the developer “got what he paid for — a favorable result for a poll which was completely geared to get a positive result for the developer’s seriously flawed Village Farms project.”

She questioned whether the survey addressed concerns including “the 100-acre flood plain and flooding potential,” “toxics including carcinogenic PFAS’s leaking from the unlined adjacent Old Davis Landfill and Sewage Treatment Plant,” “massive traffic including more than 15,000 additional cars PER DAY near Covell Blvd. and Pole Line Road,” and “unaffordable housing where the cheapest market rate house would be $740.000 (BAE Village Farms study) which means a $6,000 PER MONTH house payment to cover the mortgage, property taxes, insurance, CFD and other fees.”

Samitz concluded that the refusal to disclose the survey questions “gives these poll results ZERO credibility,” and described such efforts as “‘push polls’ or ‘pseudo-polls’ like this” that “are so disingenuous and dishonest.”

She also invoked a previous controversy, writing, “So folks, we go again with history repeating itself with the Village Farms developer team and their campaign bag-of-tricks, like their ‘Pizza-gate’ stunt during this same developer’s previous Covell Village election day scandal.”

The escalating rhetoric underscores a deeper problem.

Yesterday, the Vanguard ran the press release describing the poll’s topline findings. The absence of the full questionnaire was, in this writer’s view, a mistake both from the perspective of the campaign and the community.

When polling questions are withheld, reasonable people will assume that the wording may have influenced the outcome. Even if that assumption is incorrect, failing to disclose the instrument invites suspicion.

Several individuals familiar with the poll have stated that the survey followed professional standards. But in a community with a quarter-century of ballot-box land use battles under Measure J, trust is fragile.

Last month, opponents of the project circulated a non-scientific online poll as evidence that the electorate opposes Village Farms. That exercise lacked methodological rigor and should not have been treated as dispositive.

Now, the pro-Village Farms campaign has released a professionally conducted poll without providing the underlying questions necessary for independent assessment. The result is not clarity but further confusion.

The back-and-forth distracts from the central questions voters must ultimately confront: Does Davis face a housing shortage? And if so, is Village Farms an appropriate response?

The broader context cannot be ignored. Davis, like much of California, is grappling with a housing crisis. Over 25 years of Measure J, only two projects have been approved by voters, and only one — the senior housing project west of Sutter-Davis — is currently under construction.

In the meantime, housing costs have continued to rise, inventory remains constrained, and the effects are increasingly visible. Affordability challenges affect local families and workers. Declining enrollment in the Davis Joint Unified School District has been linked by district officials to housing availability, raising the prospect of school closures and mobilizing neighborhood groups.

This election features dynamics that may serve as x-factors: the school district’s framing of enrollment decline, the threat of school closures, and the ability of both supporters and opponents to galvanize turnout.

Ultimately, this contest will not be decided by press releases or competing surveys.

It will be determined by whether voters conclude that the status quo is acceptable, that Village Farms is insufficient or flawed, or that the project represents a necessary step toward addressing Davis’ housing constraints.

With more than three months remaining before the June 2 election, the conversation is only beginning.

