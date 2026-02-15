A Catalog of Weapons

Do not mistake these for innocent phrases. Do not call them “unfortunate thoughts” or “misguided statements.” They are weapons. Each one is a tool, precision-engineered to inflict a specific kind of psychological wound. They are the linguistic instruments of racial gaslighting, and their purpose is not to debate, but to erase. You have heard them. You have likely used one without thinking. We are going to name them.

“I don’t see color.” This is not a statement of virtue. It is a declaration of willful blindness. It is the ultimate act of erasure, a way of saying, “Your history, your identity, your pain are invisible to me, and I am proud of my inability to see them.” It is a way to make the world comfortable for the dominant culture by pretending the marginalized simply do not exist.

“It was just a joke.” This is the weapon of trivialization. It is a direct attack on a person’s right to their own pain. It invalidates trauma by framing it as an overreaction to harmless humor, absolving the perpetrator while punishing the victim for feeling hurt. It is a social command to swallow your outrage and laugh along with your own degradation.

“Not all cops are bad.” This is the shield of deflection. It is a cynical maneuver to shift the focus from a systemic disease to the character of a single individual. It is a way to avoid accountability for an institution that inflicts violence upon Black communities by demanding we perform a character analysis on every officer. The system is not on trial; the victim’s anger is.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was peaceful, why can’t you be?” This is the weapon of historical distortion. It is a profound insult to the radical, confrontational legacy of Dr. King, whose own FBI file labeled him “the most dangerous Negro in America.” It is a way to weaponize a sanitized, white-washed version of a hero to police the anger and resistance of modern activists. It is a demand that Black people suffer in silence, that they bleed quietly and politely.

“Slavery was so long ago.” This is the weapon of historical amnesia. It is a lie designed to sever the unbroken line from chattel slavery to Jim Crow to redlining to mass incarceration. It is an attempt to absolve the present of its sins by pretending the past is a dead and buried country, with no lingering consequences, no unpaid debts, and living ghosts.

“You’re being so divisive.” This is the gag order. It is a tool used to shut down a conversation about racism by framing the person raising the issue as the creator of conflict. It is a way to maintain a false peace by demanding that the oppressed remain silent about their oppression. The division already exists; pointing it out is not the crime.

“I have a Black friend.” This is the shield of personal absolution. It is a sentence used to ward off any accusation of racism as if a single friendship inoculates a person from participating in or benefiting from a racist system. It is not proof of solidarity; it is a defensive weapon to shut down accountability.

“All lives matter.” This is the ultimate act of erasure. It is a phrase designed to dilute a specific cry for help into a meaningless, generic chant. When a house is on fire, you do not turn the hose on every house on the block. You aim for the fire. “All lives matter” is a way to pretend you don’t see the flames.

“I’m colorblind.” A slight variation on the same theme of erasure, but with a more self-congratulatory tone. It is the performance of enlightenment, a way to claim a moral high ground while actively ignoring the racial realities that shape the lives of millions. It is a way to be racist while maintaining the delusion of your own goodness.

“Stop playing the race card.” This is the accusation of fraud. It is a way to dismiss a legitimate grievance by framing it as a cheap, manipulative tactic. It is a command to stop pointing to the knife in your back, as if the act of identifying the wound is the true offense.

These phrases are not mistakes. They are the building blocks of a system designed to make POC people question their own sanity. It is a slow, systematic poisoning of the self. The goal is to make the victim doubt their own memory, their own perception, their own right to exist. It is a psychological war fought with whispers and platitudes.

So what do you do?

You do not debate.

You do not engage.

You do not try to educate the person wielding these weapons, because they are not seeking truth; they are seeking to control the narrative. Your only responsibility is to yourself and to your community.

Name it. When you hear one of these phrases, say it out loud: “That is racial gaslighting.”

Reject it. Do not argue. Do not justify your pain. Simply state the truth of the matter and walk away. Let the silence hang in the air where their lie used to be.

Amplify the truth. The antidote to gaslighting is the unvarnished, unapologetic truth. Find the voices of those who are being erased. Share their stories. Bear witness. The only thing more powerful than a lie designed to erase, is a truth that refuses to be silenced.

