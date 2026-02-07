A Warning Ignored: How a 2016 Housing Forecast Came to Haunt the Present Crisis

By Vanguard Staff

Nearly a decade ago, a quiet warning from an unlikely source sketched the outlines of a housing crisis that has since become impossible to ignore. In 2016, Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell released an analysis showing that, while demand for low- and middle-income housing was surging, the overwhelming share of new apartment construction was aimed at the luxury market. The imbalance, she warned, would deepen affordability pressures for renters across the income spectrum.

Patrick Range McDonald’s recent essay returns to that moment not as an exercise in hindsight, but as a reckoning. His argument is less that Gudell proved prescient than that policymakers and housing advocates made a series of conscious decisions to disregard evidence that conflicted with an emerging ideology. What followed, he contends, was not an accidental drift into crisis but a decade-long commitment to a theory that prioritized market faith over material outcomes.

Gudell’s analysis landed during a transitional period in housing politics. YIMBYism was beginning to take shape as a recognizable movement, particularly in California’s urban centers, while developers and elected officials remained reluctant to acknowledge housing affordability as a structural failure. Luxury construction dominated skylines, and the prevailing logic suggested that increasing supply at the top would eventually benefit renters at every level.

McDonald situates Gudell as an early dissenter from that narrative. Her assessment, he notes, was grounded in observed market behavior rather than abstraction. Demand at the bottom of the rental market was being met not with affordable units, but with high-end supply that did little to relieve pressure where it was most acute. Her conclusion was explicit: without a substantial increase in construction for lower- and middle-income households, affordability would continue to deteriorate.

Instead of reshaping the debate, Gudell’s warning was largely sidelined. McDonald describes how YIMBY organizations, often supported by technology-sector donors, advanced a deregulatory agenda centered on zoning reform and luxury development. The assumption was that affordability would emerge indirectly, through filtering and increased overall supply, despite limited evidence that such outcomes were materializing at scale.

McDonald is especially critical of the social dynamics driving that agenda. In his account, early YIMBY advocacy reflected the frustrations of affluent, highly educated professionals who found themselves excluded from prestigious neighborhoods. Housing scarcity was framed as a personal constraint rather than a humanitarian emergency, and policy solutions followed suit. Gentrification and displacement were minimized or reframed as temporary costs in pursuit of growth.

The real estate industry, he argues, eagerly amplified this framing. Corporate landlords and developer associations promoted the trickle-down model because it aligned seamlessly with their financial interests. Luxury construction delivered higher margins, while opposition to rent control and tenant protections could be cast as necessary sacrifices for future supply.

Yet McDonald emphasizes that this consensus never extended to much of the economic research community. Over the past decade, dozens of economists and housing scholars have challenged the claim that rent regulation impedes construction or worsens shortages. Their work suggests that housing markets are shaped by power as much as by supply, and that unchecked rent-setting authority enables extraction rather than equilibrium.

These findings, McDonald writes, align closely with the positions long held by housing justice organizations. Groups such as Housing Is A Human Right have advocated a comprehensive strategy focused on tenant protections, preservation of existing affordable housing, and direct public investment in new affordable and supportive units. Rather than relying on indirect market effects, they argue for treating housing as essential infrastructure.

Viewed through this framework, Gudell’s analysis appears less anomalous and more foundational. The failure was not analytical but political. Leaders, McDonald contends, repeatedly chose narratives that promised painless solutions over those that required confrontation with entrenched interests and a willingness to expand public responsibility.

The results are now visible across the country. Rents continue to outpace incomes. Homelessness has risen to historic levels. Middle-income households are increasingly displaced from the communities where they work. And despite years of luxury construction, affordability has scarcely improved.

McDonald closes by rejecting fatalism. While he doubts that Big Real Estate will abandon its model or that YIMBY organizations will fully reckon with past misjudgments, he argues that policymakers still have choices to make. The path forward, he suggests, has been clearly marked for years: build affordable housing at scale, strengthen tenant protections, and invest public resources commensurate with the size of the crisis.

In that sense, the lesson of Gudell’s 2016 warning is not simply that it was ignored, but that it remains actionable. The data have long pointed in the same direction. What remains unresolved is whether political leaders will finally follow them.

