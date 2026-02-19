Davis City Council Votes to Maintain Respite Services Through June 2026, Explore New Location and Regional Partnership”

DAVIS, Calif. — After months of debate and community input, the Davis City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to continue operating the city’s daytime respite center at its L St. location through at least June 30, 2026, while directing staff to develop a transition plan that includes transportation to Fourth & Hope in Woodland and a detailed evaluation of a potential alternative site within the city limits .

Mayor Donna Neville framed the discussion as one rooted in both compassion and fiscal responsibility.

“I believe it’s important for those in our community who are unsheltered to have a safe and welcoming place to go, that is absolutely a given to us,” Neville said .

She added that, given “extremely constrained resources,” the city must “work cooperatively and creatively with our community partners” and ensure that any changes “needs to ensure that those who currently receive services continue to receive them at the same level or greater” and that “any transitions are not disruptive and are very clearly communicated not only to the clients but throughout the community” .

Under the adopted motion, the city will maintain the existing level of navigation and respite services at the L Street site through the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year, with the possibility of extending beyond that date if needed.

“What we are recommending is that the city continue to provide the existing level of services that are currently being provided at 530 L Street until approximately June 30th, 2026,” Neville said .

That recommendation assumes continued employment of two temporary city staff funded through state allocations and limited capital investment at the aging facility.

Neville acknowledged the site’s physical shortcomings, saying the city is “fully aware of the condition of that location,” but adding that substantial investment “right now wouldn’t make a lot of fiscal sense” .

The second component of the plan directs the city manager to develop a transition proposal that includes a city-operated referral and transportation system to Fourth & Hope, a shelter and service provider in Woodland.

“We are asking that the city manager work with city staff to establish a dedicated referral and transportation system by no later than July 1st, 2026,” Neville said .

She explained that the transportation option would allow “individuals who are willing and interested in participating in that program” to access services at Fourth & Hope .

At the same time, Neville acknowledged the limitations of a transportation-based model.

“We recognize that not all of the clients who currently receive services at the respite center may be interested in going to Fourth and Hope,” she said .

As a result, the transition plan will also explore maintaining some level of respite services within Davis.

Vice Mayor Gloria Partida described the proposal as a reassessment of how best to serve people experiencing homelessness, rather than a retreat from services.

“I just want to acknowledge that it’s difficult to make these recommendations because on the surface it does feel like what we’re suggesting is a removal of services,” Partida said. “But what I do believe that we are doing is that we are taking a hard accounting of effectiveness and asking what is really the best that we can provide for our unhoused population” .

Partida rejected the characterization that the Respite Center’s work has been ineffective.

“I think that we have served people very well at the respite center. I think we’ve given them a lot of services,” she said .

She added, “I think what has not been a success is that the site itself is just, it’s not great” .

She noted that respite is not measured solely by housing placements. “A lot of those outcomes are not getting people into housing … but it’s about just giving them respite and giving them a place to be and to wash their clothes and take a shower,” Partida said .

Councilmember Josh Chapman supported maintaining services through June 2026 but stressed the importance of preserving a low-barrier site within Davis.

“I do firmly and still believe that we need a location for folks to go,” Chapman said .

He expressed concern that some clients would not travel to Woodland. He said there are “a large population of the folks in our community who need a low barrier entrance and a facility where they can go,” especially those who “don’t have the ability or the desire to get on a bus and drive all the way to fourth in hope” or “don’t trust the system” .

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla placed the respite center within a broader housing and services framework focused on permanent supportive housing.

“To me, I think it’s actually fairly clear … the long-term vision is to have adequate amounts of permanent supportive housing across Davis,” Vaitla said .

He described respite services as an interim strategy that offers “some security, some safety, some basic services, some navigation links” until more permanent housing is developed .

Vaitla noted the importance of maintaining both respite and navigation services. “Earlier when I said we’d like to continue what we’re providing, what it meant for me was respite services plus navigation, case management navigation,” he said .

City staff provided historical context, explaining that the respite center was initially envisioned to offer basic services such as “shower, laundry, a place to rest,” but that demand quickly expanded beyond those functions .

“What our current team does is not only to provide those basic services … once you’re comfortable, let’s talk to you about creating a case plan,” a city representative told the council . The representative noted that current state funding supports navigation and operational services but that “I have yet to find a funding source that says they will fund just being opened for basic needs” .

The discussion also included evaluation of potential alternative sites, including Fifth Street, the Civic Center gym and other properties. Councilmembers indicated that Fifth Street and L Street remain the leading options for further analysis, while acknowledging financial and logistical constraints at each location.

As the meeting drew to a close, Vaitla formally moved to continue “the full range of services” at L Street through the fiscal year, establish and evaluate a transportation partnership with Fourth & Hope, develop a more detailed concept plan for the Fifth Street site and consult with Yolo County regarding potential use of 600 A St. .

Neville seconded the motion, and the council approved it without dissent .

After the vote, Neville thanked residents, advocates and neighbors who participated in the lengthy process. “I so appreciate your involvement,” she said .

The council is expected to revisit the transportation data, site comparisons and cost estimates later this spring, as it weighs how to balance neighborhood concerns, service capacity and long-term housing goals.

