California Bill Aims to Support Education for Justice-Involved Youth

By Felipe Juarez Molina

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom has introduced Assembly Bill 1659 to support the continuation of education for justice-involved youth by closing gaps in transition support and reducing disruptions when students return to their home school districts. Ransom, who represents California’s 13th Assembly District, has focused her legislative work on social justice, equitable education and economic empowerment across communities including Stockton, Tracy and Mountain House.

The need for the bill stems from the fact that many students across California work to continue their schooling with the goal of graduating, even while placed in juvenile court schools. Data from the California Department of Education show that during the 2023-24 school year, 13,203 students were enrolled in juvenile court schools while detained in a juvenile hall and/or camp.

Juvenile court school programs are intended to provide critical instruction and support for students during a difficult period in their lives. When students are released from detention by the juvenile court, they need assistance re-enrolling in their home school districts so they can be placed in appropriate courses and receive credit for work completed in court schools.

The lack of transition support leads to negative outcomes for students. Data show that students who attend juvenile court schools are five times more likely to drop out than their peers in comprehensive high schools.

The bill would ensure that each student has a dedicated school district transition liaison. The requirement would designate a staff member whose primary responsibility is to coordinate with education and parole offices to ensure timely enrollment in a public school.

The bill also requires official transcripts to be issued within 20 school days when a student transfers, addressing delays that can jeopardize academic credit. In addition, the legislation provides for fair credit recognition, including partial credit, so students are not penalized or forced to retake courses they already completed in juvenile court school.

“Students who are justice-impacted are, first and foremost, children who deserve stability, care and support, especially during major transitions in their lives,” Ransom said. “When we give them the tools they need to succeed and reduce disruptions to their education, we help them stay engaged, focused on their future, and moving toward success.”

