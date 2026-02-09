Court Watch: Judge Denies Disability Claim, Sentences Woman to 67 Days for Missed Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced an accused woman to 67 days in county jail for failing to complete court-ordered community service, despite her claims that she was turned away from service sites because of a documented disability.

Judge Carlton Davis imposed the sentence after finding that the accused had not completed 30 hours of community service previously ordered as part of an earlier sentence, according to court records.

The case returned to court in the form of a progress report on the accused’s efforts to complete the mandated community service.

Deputy Public Defender Calvert argued that the accused was denied the opportunity to fulfill the requirement due to a physical disability. Calvert told the court that the accused attempted to complete the service through Sacramento Loaves & Fishes but was turned away.

Judge Davis rejected the defense’s claim, stating that he did not believe the organization denied the accused participation. “Excuses are like noses; everyone has one,” Davis said.

Judge Davis also said that, in his experience as a judicial official, “no one has ever not been able to sign up for community service.”

The accused addressed the court directly, stating that her disability prevented her from completing the service and citing her receipt of Supplemental Security Income as evidence of a documented disability. She insisted that Sacramento Loaves & Fishes would not allow her to participate in community service because of her disability.

After hearing from defense counsel and the accused, Judge Davis said the accused “had run out of favor” with the court and imposed a sentence of 67 days in county jail.

The accused became emotional following the ruling and repeatedly called out to the judge, arguing that she had been treated unfairly.

Family members attempted to present documentation related to the accused’s disability, but were prohibited from doing so.

The accused was taken into custody and has a scheduled release date of March 14, 2026.

