City of Social Circle Questions DHS Plan for Massive ICE Detention Center

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The City of Social Circle on Wednesday released an updated statement outlining significant infrastructure concerns over a proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility identified as one of eight national “mega centers” under a new federal detention model.

City officials said they recently met with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, which stated it plans to fully implement a new detention model by the end of fiscal year 2026. The plan would transition ICE operations from privately run facilities to government-owned sites under what DHS describes as a “Hub and Spoke Model.”

Under the proposal, approximately 300 ICE facilities nationwide would be consolidated into 34 larger centers. The Social Circle site is expected to house between 7,500 and 10,000 detainees and employ an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 staff members. According to documents provided to the City, the facility would include holding areas, courtrooms, recreational spaces, cafeterias, laundry facilities, on-site health services and a gun range.

Although no construction contract has officially been awarded, the City stated that a contract is anticipated within the next week, with a projected build-out timeline of 60 to 75 days. That schedule could place the start of intake as early as mid-May or June, though officials noted the timeline could be affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In documents supplied to the City, DHS asserted that the project would have “no adverse effect on the community and surrounding properties.” City officials, however, contend that the information provided is insufficient to support that conclusion.

The City’s primary concerns center on water and sewer infrastructure. According to the statement, DHS referenced a wastewater analysis indicating available capacity, including capacity attributed to the A. Scott Emmons Treatment Facility. City officials emphasized that the Emmons facility is not owned by Social Circle, is located outside city limits in a different county and does not connect to the City’s utility system.

The remaining capacity cited in the analysis relates to a planned sewer treatment plant that has not yet been constructed. That facility, funded through a $65 million bond allocation, is designed to handle 1.5 million gallons per day initially, with future expansion to 3 million gallons per day as the City grows. Construction is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

DHS documents indicate the proposed detention center alone would generate an estimated sewage demand of 1,001,683 gallons per day. By comparison, Social Circle’s current wastewater system processes approximately 660,000 gallons daily and is already operating at capacity, according to the City.

Officials also questioned how DHS intends to manage on-site wastewater treatment, particularly where treated effluent would be discharged. The City raised concerns about potential impacts to local wetlands depending on the final disposal location.

Water supply presents an additional challenge. DHS referenced a cistern-based system that would draw water from municipal systems during off-peak hours. City officials stated that, regardless of timing, the existing infrastructure cannot accommodate the volume required by a facility of this scale without substantial upgrades, new permitting and significant financial investment.

When City representatives asked whether DHS would assist in funding infrastructure expansion, the agency did not provide a definitive answer, instead suggesting possible alternatives such as drilling a well or transporting water from off-site sources.

The City also noted that DHS has conducted an economic impact study related to the proposed facility, but officials have not yet received a copy of the analysis.

In its statement, Social Circle emphasized that it has repeatedly communicated its lack of capacity and resources to support the project as currently outlined. “We continue to have more questions than answers,” the City said, signaling that negotiations and review of federal documentation remain ongoing.

