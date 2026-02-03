Specialty Courts Fail to Reduce Jail Populations, Report Finds

A recent briefing by the Prison Policy Initiative offers a critical examination of the specialty courts system, an approach widely promoted as a way to reduce jail and prison populations while supporting rehabilitation. Instead, the briefing argues that this form of diversion often falls short of those goals and can have the opposite effect by expanding the reach of the punishment system. It also contends that specialty courts can crowd out community-based solutions that are better suited to supporting long-term rehabilitation.

The specialty courts system emerged during the war on drugs as a politically palatable alternative to mass incarceration. That era brought a surge in drug-related arrests, overwhelming courts and dramatically increasing jail and prison populations. Specialty courts were intended to divert people into treatment programs rather than funneling them into already overcrowded jails.

Although the concept gained broad support and spread across the country, the briefing notes that “there are over 4,200 specialty courts in operation, with one in nearly every state.” Supporters argue that “specialty courts are tackling social issues, reducing crime, and saving taxpayer money through fewer days (or years) of costly incarceration.”

Despite those claims, the Prison Policy Initiative concludes that “attaching treatment opportunities to a traditional court system and the threat of jail time actually expands the punishment system while undermining other community-based public safety solutions.”

Early research on specialty courts was deeply flawed, according to an article published in Judicature. While initial studies suggested promising outcomes, “these studies were marred by methodological flaws, including small sample sizes and inadequate comparison groups, which undermined or limited their findings.” The article also notes that later studies correcting for those weaknesses often reached conclusions that contradicted the early, more optimistic results. As a result, the performance of specialty courts has not lived up to expectations created by early research.

The briefing identifies several persistent problems with the specialty courts system, including limited or nonexistent improvements in public safety. While some programs showed short-term reductions in recidivism, long-term outcomes were no better than those produced by the traditional court system.

Another concern raised by the Prison Policy Initiative involves the use of jail time as a sanction for noncompliance in treatment programs. Judges can order participants into short jail stays if they believe treatment is failing or behavior is disruptive. Those sanctions interrupt treatment and destabilize participants, making rehabilitation more difficult. The briefing finds no evidence that jail sanctions improve compliance and warns that “even short jail stays are harmful, disruptive to treatment and overall stability, and can even be deadly.”

Specialty courts also subject participants to heightened scrutiny. Judges often ask more personal questions than they would in traditional court proceedings. “Judges reported asking participants more personal questions than they would in a normal docket in order to establish a positive rapport, calling their role of neutral arbiter into question,” the Prison Policy Initiative notes, arguing that this practice blurs professional boundaries and exposes individuals to greater intrusion than they would face in a standard courtroom.

The briefing stresses that specialty court diversion should be treated as a last resort. Community-based programs, it argues, should be prioritized as the primary strategy for addressing the root causes of criminalized behavior. The evidence cited shows that “as new courts are created, the process of referring people to them is increasingly normalized, even though the evidence strongly suggests that specialty courts simply do not improve public safety, public health, or quality of life.”

Ultimately, the Prison Policy Initiative concludes that specialty courts represent yet another component of the criminal justice system in need of reform. With limited oversight, increased scrutiny of participants and the constant threat of jail sanctions, the treatment programs they offer are often too unstable to generate meaningful, lasting benefits for participants or for society as a whole.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: