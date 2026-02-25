Campaign Releases Poll Showing Majority Support for Village Farms Measure V

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — A survey released Tuesday by the Village Farms project team reports majority support among likely Davis voters for the proposed development, which will appear on the June 2 ballot as Measure V .

According to the press release issued by the project proponents, the survey found that 61% of respondents would vote “Yes” on the measure after hearing detailed information about the project and arguments from both supporters and opponents, compared to 32% who would vote “No.”

The poll was conducted by David Binder Research and commissioned by the Village Farms campaign. The survey reached 300 randomly chosen likely Davis voters through a combination of telephone interviews and text messages and reported a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.

Initial responses showed 54% in favor, 31% opposed and 15% undecided . After respondents were presented with what the release described as balanced information about the project, support increased to 61%, opposition was measured at 32%, and undecided voters declined to 7% .

The campaign release states that the seven-point increase in support indicates that additional detail about the proposal “resonates positively with Davis residents.”

The survey also asked respondents which elements of the proposal made them more likely to support the measure. Thirty percent of voters said they were “much more likely” to vote yes upon learning that the project would dedicate 16 acres of land and $6 million to affordable housing in Davis, described in the release as exceeding city requirements and representing the largest donation for affordable housing made by a development in Davis history.

Twenty-nine percent said they were much more likely to support the project after learning it would conserve a 47-acre natural habitat area north of the Cannery and include an endowment for future funding of habitat preservation.

The release also cited that more than half of the site would be designated for open space, habitat, agriculture, greenbelts and parks, including a large central community park with sports playing fields . Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they were much more likely to vote yes after learning of those components.

An additional 28% said they were much more likely to support the measure after learning that key project commitments could not be changed without another vote of the people.

David Binder Research, based in San Francisco, was founded in 1994 and has conducted polling and focus group research for both of former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, according to the release. The firm’s clients include political campaigns, government agencies, health care organizations and nonprofit groups nationwide.

The Village Farms campaign said it plans to continue sharing information with voters ahead of the June 2 election. Davis voters will decide the fate of Measure V at the ballot box.

