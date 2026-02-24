Opinion: The Deportation Net Is Much Broader Than They Admit

Supporters of President Donald Trump frequently argue that the administration is simply enforcing immigration law as written — targeting those who are in the country unlawfully while leaving law-abiding immigrants alone.

But The Sacramento Bee’s detailed reporting on the deportation of a Sacramento mother in less than 24 hours tells a far more troubling story.

The net is not narrowly tailored to remove violent offenders or recent arrivals. It is sweeping up people who followed the rules, relied on government assurances and believed compliance would protect them.

Reporting by The Sacramento Bee makes clear that the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement strategy is reaching far beyond the caricature often presented by its defenders.

As first reported by the Bee’s Mathew Miranda, Maria de Jesus Estrada Juarez, 42, walked into a green card appointment at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Sacramento expecting a bureaucratic milestone. Instead, she was arrested during the appointment and deported to Mexico by the next morning.

Estrada Juarez had lived in California for 27 years. She had no criminal record. She worked multiple jobs over the years and eventually became a regional manager for Motel 6, overseeing locations in California and Oregon.

She was also a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program created to protect individuals brought to the United States as children. She was granted DACA in 2014 and renewed it five times. She also received advance parole that same year, allowing her to leave the country briefly to visit her mother in Mexico and lawfully re-enter the United States through a port of entry.

Last year, after her daughter turned 21, Estrada Juarez applied for lawful permanent residency. Her daughter, a U.S. citizen, sponsored the application.

They believed they were doing everything correctly. “We tried to do things the right way,” her daughter, Damaris Bello, told The Sacramento Bee.

According to The Bee’s reporting, federal agents cited a 1998 expedited removal order issued when Estrada Juarez was 15 years old. Immigration officials claimed she had previously been ordered removed and had illegally re-entered the country.

Estrada Juarez told the Bee she never stood before a judge and was unaware of any removal order.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a written statement that “DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country” and encouraged recipients to self-deport. She added that Estrada Juarez received “full due process,” was previously issued “a final order of removal from a judge” in 1998 and “illegally re-entered” the U.S.

Estrada Juarez disputes that account. The Bee reported that a search of her record in a federal immigration database yielded no confirmation of the removal order, and DHS did not provide documentation when asked for clarification.

The speed of the deportation alarmed legal experts interviewed by The Bee. Kevin Johnson, former dean of UC Davis School of Law, said, “It sounds like this poor woman was basically railroaded out of the country in the dead of night with barely a whimper.”

Under federal regulations, DACA is defined as an exercise of prosecutorial discretion “to not pursue the removal of an individual.” The regulations also require a “notice of intent to terminate” and “an opportunity to respond” before DACA protections are revoked. Sacramento immigration attorney Brian Lopez told The Bee, “This is mandatory by a clear and unambiguous reading of the regulations.”

There is no indication in The Bee’s reporting that Estrada Juarez was provided such notice or an opportunity to respond before her removal.

The administration and its supporters have insisted the focus is on criminals and those who pose threats to public safety but stories like this demonstrate the net goes far broader.

But Estrada Juarez had no criminal history. She paid taxes. She complied with DACA’s renewal requirements. She sought and obtained advance parole through official channels. She applied for permanent residency using a lawful pathway available to her once her U.S.-citizen daughter was eligible to sponsor her.

The Bee’s reporting situates her deportation within a broader enforcement trend. Immigration arrests and deportations have surged in Trump’s second term.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was projected to deport nearly 13,000 people from California by the end of 2025. According to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, about 74% of those detained nationally have no criminal conviction.

César Cuauthémoc García Hernández, an immigration law professor at Ohio State University, told The Bee, “DACA is yet another example in which the Trump administration is quite clear that they’re not only concerned about people who are violating immigration law. They’re concerned about migrants, generally.”

The administration’s rhetoric has sometimes suggested sympathy for DACA recipients. In December 2024, Trump said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “In many cases, they become successful.” He added, “And we’re going to have to do something with them.” When asked if he wanted DACA recipients to stay, he replied, “I do.”

But enforcement decisions carry more weight than campaign messaging or televised assurances.

Expedited removal orders are administrative actions issued without a court hearing and can carry long-lasting consequences.

Immigration attorney Lopez told The Bee it is common for individuals not to understand that they have received such an order, particularly when they are minors or when the encounter is not fully explained.

“We’re talking about an expedited removal that occurred in the computer age, so that immigration history is clearly available to DHS,” García Hernández said. “The reason for that as a legal matter is that people rely on promises that the government makes.”

Reliance is central to the rule of law. DACA recipients were told that compliance — renewing status, paying fees, staying out of trouble — would shield them from removal under the government’s exercise of discretion. Estrada Juarez renewed five times. She departed and re-entered through official channels. She applied for permanent residency in accordance with federal law.

Yet in less than 24 hours, that entire framework collapsed.

Her daughter told The Bee it felt as though her mother “walked into this and deported herself.” Estrada Juarez herself said, “Basically, my life was ended.” She added, “I have to reinvent myself in a country that, even though it’s mine, I don’t know.”

The personal toll is evident. But the structural implications are broader.

If compliance with DACA rules and lawful pathways does not protect individuals from swift removal based on decades-old administrative actions — particularly ones they say they never understood or even knew existed — then the line between “law-abiding immigrant” and “target of enforcement” becomes dangerously thin.

Supporters may continue to argue that this is simply law enforcement operating as intended.

But this experience shows that the sweep extends well beyond criminals or recent entrants. It reaches into the lives of long-settled residents who relied on government discretion, participated in lawful programs and were pursuing permanent status through established channels.

The net is much broader than advertised, and as this case underscores, that fact is increasingly unmistakably clear.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: