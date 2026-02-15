Hundreds March in Concord to Show Love and Solidarity with Immigrant Families

by Vanguard Staff

CONCORD, Calif. — Hundreds of community members marched Saturday through Concord’s Monument neighborhood in a Valentine’s Day procession organized by the Concord Immigrant Protection Network to publicly show love and solidarity with immigrant families facing heightened fears of immigration enforcement.

The procession began at the former Big Lots parking lot on Monument Boulevard and concluded at Meadow Homes Park. Dressed in white, red and pink, participants carried handmade signs, sang, chanted and delivered messages of support into one of Concord’s most densely populated immigrant communities.

The event took place amid escalating national Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and growing local concern following announcements that most cases from the San Francisco Immigration Court will be redirected to the Concord Immigration Court. Many residents fear that the shift could result in increased ICE presence and detentions in the area.

“This procession was about making love visible in the face of fear,” said Debra Ballinger of the Concord Immigrant Protection Network. “Now is the time to tell our immigrant neighbors here in Concord and across the county that we love you and stand with you. Love is and always will be more powerful than hate.”

Organizers said they intentionally rooted the procession in the Monument neighborhood to ensure the message of solidarity reached families who may be too vulnerable to attend larger demonstrations or who have felt isolated amid rising enforcement threats.

Raul Arana, Jr., United Latino Voices community engagement coordinator and a Diablo Valley College student leader, emphasized the importance of youth and long-term community engagement. “Concord is my home, and immigrants belong here,” Arana said. “Young people cannot stand by while families live in fear. We have a responsibility to show up and defend our community.”

Throughout the morning, speakers described the impact of immigration enforcement on local families, including economic instability, fear of daily activities and mental health strain. Participants distributed information about available resources and ways to get involved in ongoing support efforts, including court patrols, know-your-rights education and food distribution.

Local Monument resident Beatriz Navarro said the procession offered reassurance in an atmosphere of anxiety. “I have felt so isolated this past year, afraid to leave my house and venture out. It gave me such comfort and hope to see hundreds of people walking through my neighborhood and showing their support.”

Faith leader Rev. Millie Phillips, an EBASE faith-rooted coordinator, underscored the moral foundation of the gathering. “Across faith traditions, we are taught to love our neighbor,” Phillips said. “We have a moral obligation to stand with our immigrant neighbors and reject injustice. Today was a clear message that our community chooses compassion over cruelty.”

Elected officials, including Concord Mayor Laura Nakamura and U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, joined community leaders in affirming support for immigrant residents and recognizing the importance of visible solidarity during moments of fear.

Organizers described the turnout as a powerful demonstration of people power and a reminder that immigrant families in Concord are not alone. The Concord Immigrant Protection Network said it will continue building coordinated community responses rooted in care, information and collective action.

