Letter: My Suggested Changes to Exhibit E Affordable Housing PIP Report

To: Mayor Donna Neville and Council Members

Re: My Suggested Changes to Exhibit E Affordable Housing PIP Report

Could you please address these questions and concerns before a final City Council vote on the second reading regarding Village Farms?

Due to a number of issues I have located I have made the following suggestions by section number on the “Affordable Housing” agreement:

https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CityCouncil/CouncilMeetings/Agendas/2026/2026-02-03/04E-Second-Readings-Village-Farms-Davis-Ordinances.pdf

1) Section 2. General Clarification, All 360 units are to be “deed restricted permanently affordable”. However, in Section 5. Which provides specific detail, the term ‘deed restricted permanently affordable’ is missing and should be included in Section 5.

2) Section 4.1. Do not understand why requirement of 18+ acres has been reduced to 16 acres?

3) Section 4.1. I have previously stated to the Council that the closer to transportation and shopping center the sites wins extra points in the funding competitions. Not knowing where these parcels will be should have been set by now to ensure the sites gets highest extra points for location. Why will the siting be unknown when the citywide vote occurs?

4) Section 5. ’80 ownership units for moderate income households…’. I have previously provided you with an analysis why this is not likely possible with a Limited Equity Housing Cooperative. The only other option is to do a condo which I think is equally difficult for much the same reasons. How does the city plan to get the ownership units built?

5) Section 5. I would suggest you allow for these 80 units to be also done as rentals which are a more feasible, of value and a likely option. They could be delivered much earlier. The likelihood of acquiring funding for moderate income ownership housing is a long shot at best.

6) So the City may well be left with NO affordable housing and land use dedication which will not be developed in the near future, or perhaps ever.

7) Section 6.C. Given the trend in financing low-income housing $2 million may not be enough at $20,000 per unit to complete the subsidy funding of the initial 100 units. What are the additional dollars per unit Mercy Housing is asking for per unit at Bretton Woods?

8) Section 7.2. For me and perhaps for others, the section below definitely confuses me.

‘Notwithstanding the above, if the City determines that construction of the 100 lower income units is infeasible for any reason, City may elect to request Developer to construct the units.’

If the city has determined that the 100 units cannot be built then it may elect to request developer to construct the units?

Critical questions regarding Village Farms Affordable Housing:

1) So, if the City decides not to ask the developer to do them, then in essence those 100 units will not be built at all?

2) Why would the City seemingly sign a contract that allows these zero results for 100 units of affordable housing?

3) Would not the City wish to have language that if the City has found the 100-unit project infeasible that it requires the developer to develop the 100 units?

