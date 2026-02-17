Court Watch: Court Denies Release of Accused Despite New Competency Report

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge on Friday denied a request to release an individual charged with petty theft and trespassing, ruling that a newly filed competency report did not warrant a change in custody status.

At a hearing in the Superior Court of California in Yolo County, Judge David Rosenberg denied the request for release, even after a court-appointed doctor found the accused competent and proceedings were reinstated.

Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan commenced the court hearing by presenting a competency report from Dr. Wagner stating that the accused demonstrated competency, thereby reinstating the criminal proceedings and allowing hearings and motions to proceed.

Unfortunately, the prosecution did not receive the report because it was under one of the accused’s charges, not all of them. After DPD Davtyan shared the report with the prosecution, he requested that the accused be released on the grounds of their clear competence.

DPD Davtyan explained that in the previous court hearing, the accused was deemed incompetent, to which he stated, “he was presenting pretty well to me, so it just gave me the suspicion that his initial presentation might have been due to substance abuse, and so that’s why I had asked for a different doctor to evaluate.”

Judge Rosenberg continued to question the relevance of the competency report to the request to be released, stating, “The only thing that’s changed is he’s now been found competent.”

“I would say it’s not just a finding, it’s his overall mental health and ability to follow court orders that have changed,” the defense argued.

DPD Davtyan insisted that the only reason they had not litigated for a bail review was that his incompetence had created uncertainty that the accused would follow court orders. Now, however, with the new competency report, the defense believed the opposite and “he could follow orders because he had gotten whatever he had in his system out of his system.”

“How can we assure it won’t be back in his system?” Judge Rosenberg questioned.

The defense further argued that the court places trust in the individuals it grants release to, emphasizing that if the offenses were of greater risk, the court would have less of an incentive to grant release; however, the accused had committed nonviolent offenses, and DPD Davtyan believed there should be some leeway.

Judge Rosenberg questioned whether the accused had a place to stay if released.

DPD Davtyan added that the accused had a place to stay in Davis if he were granted release, as well as some money saved in case he needed a motel. “He is already on felony probation; he’s also been placed on the waitlist for Walter’s House,” DPD Davtyan added.

“This case was not noticed for any review of custody status or bail today. We were on for a return of a report, which I did not have until 10 minutes ago,” Deputy District Attorney Stefanie DeCillis argued.

DDA DeCillis added that she was not prepared to make arguments on the accused’s bail and was “not in a position to adequately argue or say my position.”

The prosecution did, however, note that the accused was “in a location he was not supposed to be, and he withdrew a fixed blade knife from his pocket when approached by a police officer,” which she stated were sufficient to deny release.

Ultimately, Judge Rosenberg denied the release request, stating that the accused would have to wait for a bed at Walter’s House to become available, disregarding the Davis location the accused had mentioned and the defense’s argument that the accused’s competency report demonstrated he would follow court orders.

The bail review hearing will be held on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

