Davis Judicial Candidate Announces Endorsements from Judges and Elected Officials

by Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — Sacramento County Court Commissioner Ryan Davis announced that his campaign for Yolo County Superior Court has received endorsements from more than 50 current and retired members of the California judiciary, along with support from several local elected officials.

In a press release, the campaign stated that Davis is “proud to announce over 50 endorsements from current and retired distinguished members of the California Judiciary,” describing the support as confidence from those familiar with the responsibilities and standards of judicial service .

Among those endorsing Davis is Yolo County Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam.

“Ryan Davis has A+ credentials and is a proven leader both statewide and locally. He has established himself as a fair, independent, agenda-free judicial officer. I also personally admire his commitment to public service and his good temperament and humility,” McAdam said. “Ryan will make a terrific addition to the Yolo Superior Court bench.”

Former Yolo County Presiding Judge Dave Rosenberg also endorsed Davis.

“Judicial elections are not about politics: they are about who is prepared to administer justice fairly from day one,” Rosenberg said. “Ryan has the background, the temperament, and the integrity necessary to serve the people of Yolo County with distinction. He has earned the confidence of those who know the job best.”

The campaign release states that the judicial endorsements are joined by support from Congressman Mike Thompson, the mayors of Davis, West Sacramento, Winters and Woodland, four county supervisors and additional local officials .

Davis currently serves as a court commissioner, presiding over family law cases. According to the release, his prior experience includes work as a deputy state public defender and deputy attorney general, providing experience in criminal and civil law .

In the release, Davis commented on the endorsements.

“I am deeply honored to receive the support of so many fellow judicial officers, judges who have devoted their careers to fairness and justice,” Davis said. “Their endorsement reflects a shared commitment to an independent judiciary and to equitable, dignified, and respectful treatment for every person who enters the courtroom.”

The campaign also noted Davis’s ties to the community, stating that he attended Davis public schools, met his wife there and that their daughters attend Davis public schools .

Additional information about the campaign is available at ryanforyolo.com, according to the release .

