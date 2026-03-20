Legislation Seeks to Expand Legal Representation for Immigrants in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As immigration enforcement intensifies, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, joined by a coalition of 60 organizations, has introduced legislation aimed at ensuring Californians facing deportation have access to legal representation in immigration court. The proposal, according to a press release from her office, seeks to expand access to counsel for individuals navigating complex immigration proceedings.

Immigrants often must represent themselves in court, a disadvantage that can significantly impact case outcomes. The bill aims to address this imbalance by establishing a more consistent framework for legal representation, recognizing that access to counsel is critical for ensuring due process and fair hearings.

It ensures that people facing deportation are not forced to represent themselves, which has been an ongoing issue. The legislation comes at a time when immigration enforcement actions have increased, placing greater pressure on individuals and families facing removal proceedings.

Across the United States, 55% of people have lacked legal counsel in deportation proceedings, and securing legal representation can be particularly challenging. In California alone, 8,250 residents were deported in the first nine months of 2025, triple the pace of 2024, as ICE and federal agents continue to separate families and not take into account community safety.

Assemblymember Bonta emphasized the importance of legal support in immigration court, stating, “Nobody should face deportation alone.”

Providing individuals with a better understanding of their rights and ensuring their cases are presented effectively is particularly important in a system that can be difficult to navigate without legal expertise. Immigrants with legal representation are five times more likely to win their cases than those without representation.

Bruno Huizar, a supervising policy manager with the California Immigrant Policy Center, commented on the bill, stating, “On any given day, thousands of Californians are jailed by ICE in corporate-run, for-profit detention facilities with dangerous conditions and inadequate access to medical care, food, and water. Legal representation is a lifeline — and every person deserves the right to a lawyer when their life, liberty, and freedom are on the line.”

Supporters of the bill say it is a matter of fairness, arguing that providing access to counsel not only promotes justice but also strengthens the integrity of the legal system. Californians show strong support for due process, with 70% backing measures that ensure immigrants have their cases reviewed by a judge before deportation.

Immigration proceedings, which can have life-altering consequences such as family separation or removal from the country, require careful consideration and procedural safeguards.

The proposal is not the first of its kind and builds on California’s broader efforts to support immigrant communities and expand access to legal services. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 805, the “No Vigilantes Act,” a law requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to provide clear identification.

AB 2600 would unlock the state’s legal aid funds to support qualified public defender offices, nonprofit legal organizations and private immigration attorneys. The measure would utilize existing resources that have not been used and expand the legal defense network across California. However, the bill does not guarantee a specific outcome; rather, it guarantees something fundamental: a fair shot in court.

“Everyone deserves to have a fair day in court and a fighting chance to stay with their families … and [this] will allow more immigrant community members to defend their right to remain safely rooted in their communities, on the job, and at home with their families,” said Arisel Garcia, a senior program associate for the Advancing Universal Representation initiative at the Vera Institute of Justice.

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