Court Watch: Judge Acknowledges Accused’s Financial Hardship in Newport Beach Court

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge in Orange County acknowledged financial hardship during a court hearing Friday after an accused person appeared before the court unable to make the full required monthly payment.

During the hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Judge Richard E. Pacheco addressed the payment issue after the accused explained that financial difficulties had prevented the full monthly amount from being paid.

According to statements made during the hearing, the accused explained that payments had been made for the past three months and that there had been an effort to remain compliant with the court’s expectations. However, the accused stated that this month the full amount could not be paid, citing financial difficulties and explaining that “the payment was beyond what could currently be afforded.”

According to Deputy Public Defender Sharon Tekolian, the accused had an “inability to pay.” The filing was intended to inform the court that the accused’s financial situation had prevented the full payment from being completed this month.

Judge Pacheco initially questioned why the matter had been brought before the court and asked why the documentation had not been properly filed beforehand. The judge asked why the accused was appearing in court if the document had not been submitted, creating a brief moment of confusion during the hearing.

Shortly afterward, however, Judge Pacheco clarified that he had “misread the document” and apologized after reviewing the filing more closely. According to the court, the document had actually been submitted by the victim, who had requested that the court reassess how much the accused was capable of paying.

In response to the filing, Judge Pacheco explained that when a financial obligation is not paid in full at once, “the victim has the ability to request reassessment through the court.” Judge Pacheco further emphasized that victims may seek additional review of payment arrangements when restitution or financial obligations are paid gradually rather than immediately.

Despite the reassessment request, Judge Pacheco acknowledged the financial limitations described during the hearing and clarified that the smaller payments previously made were acceptable. The judge explained that the court recognized the financial hardship raised by the accused.

The court also emphasized that the accused would not be penalized solely for being unable to pay the full amount immediately. Addressing the accused directly, Judge Pacheco stated that the obligation could continue to be paid over time as financial circumstances allow.

According to Judge Pacheco, the accused only has to “pay as much as [he] can,” explaining that smaller continued payments were sufficient as long as efforts were being made toward the remaining balance.

The payment arrangement was ordered to remain in effect. The case was set to continue in June.

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