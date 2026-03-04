ACLU Report Warns Expansion of 287(g) Program Is Creating a National Deportation Policing Force

photo courtesy ACLU

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union released a new research report this week entitled “Deputized for Disaster,” warning that the Trump administration’s rapid expansion of the federal Delegation of Immigration Authority section 287(g) program is transforming local police departments across the country into what the organization calls a “national deportation-policing force.”

The report details the growing use of the 287(g) program, which allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to delegate certain immigration enforcement responsibilities to designated state and local law enforcement officers. According to the ACLU, the second Trump administration has “massively expanded” the program in ways that extend ICE’s reach “in a manner never before seen in our nation’s history.”

The report highlights how the Florida Highway Patrol stopped a bus of farmworkers during planting season and asked passengers to “show their papers.” It emphasizes that similar incidents have “played out again and again in recent months.”

In the report, the ACLU explains that at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, “there were 133 state and local agencies enlisted in the program.” Since then, ICE has signed “an additional 1,079 agencies,” dramatically expanding the program’s reach nationwide.

The report estimates that “at least 77.2 million people, 32 percent of the country, now live in a county with a local law enforcement agency” participating in the 287(g) program. According to the ACLU, the expansion would significantly alter the scale of immigration enforcement in the United States.

The ACLU further asserts that local police are conducting “‘show me your papers,’ dragnet-style immigration enforcement,” which not only increases arrests but makes “day-to-day life so dangerous” that people leave their communities “out of fear and anxiety.”

The report also highlights Florida extensively, stating that the state has “devoted more state and local law enforcement resources to immigration enforcement than any other state.” It notes that there is “at least one agreement with a sheriff in every county.”

According to the report, “17 state highway patrol or state police agencies” now participate in the 287(g) program, compared with none previously. The ACLU states that highways have become key enforcement sites, with individuals fearing stops based on “their skin color or the language they speak.”

The report also raises concerns about financial incentives, noting that ICE would reimburse “full annual salaries for officers” and provide quarterly “performance awards.” The ACLU attributes this funding structure to the $170 billion mentioned in the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In addition, the ACLU cites the funding as “a trap for agencies,” warning that participation may expose cities to “serious risk of lawsuits” that could cost millions of dollars.

According to the ACLU, the report cites law enforcement’s use of “actual or perceived race, ethnicity, or national origin” to justify stops. The organization argues that the 287(g) program “encourages local law enforcement agents to engage in racial profiling.”

The ACLU continued in its statement, noting that in certain states officers reportedly operated “under the effective command of ICE and Border Patrol agents.” The report claims that “the lines of responsibility blur and threaten accountability.”

In addition, the report outlines “changes on the horizon,” including the expanded use of facial recognition technology. It warns that such tools may result in “wrongful arrests and detention,” particularly for people in marginalized communities.

The ACLU also highlights cases involving minors, noting instances in which traffic stops led to the detention of teenagers. The report further questions the ability of agencies to properly carry out federal protections for children.

The report describes 287(g) participation as “a powder keg for communities,” stating that “it has never been more dangerous” for agencies to join the program. It emphasizes that involvement “undermines trust and diverts resources” away from local priorities.

The report concludes with recommendations for state and local governments and urges lawmakers to reconsider what it describes as a rapidly expanding deportation infrastructure.

