Florida Officials Uncertain about Federal Reimbursement for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

FLORIDA — Florida officials are facing mounting financial uncertainty as they wait for expected federal reimbursement for a controversial immigration detention facility in the Everglades that has yet to materialize, according to a report by MS NOW.

In its article, “Florida flummoxed by ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ funding,” MS NOW reports that Florida officials are confronting budget concerns tied to the detention center, which was built in the Everglades and nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

According to MS NOW, the detention center has become closely tied to President Donald Trump’s mass incarceration and deportation plan.

MS NOW states that Florida has joined a growing number of states where the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts are creating complications for local officials.

According to the article, Florida chose to help fund the Everglades detention facility, which has become a major symbol of the administration’s anti-immigration crackdown.

MS NOW reports that the project is now placing financial pressure on the state as lawmakers continue to wait for federal reimbursement that has not been approved.

According to MS NOW, Republican officials in Florida, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, promoted the jail last summer and said its costs would ultimately be paid by the federal government.

The article relays that state leaders publicly suggested Florida would be reimbursed for the money spent on the facility.

MS NOW reports that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged in a legal filing last week that the federal money the state expected may never come.

“The State took the risk (and still does) that federal funding will not materialize,” Uthmeier emphasized in his filing.

MS NOW states that the filing came as Uthmeier’s office was fighting a lawsuit brought by local activists who want the detention center shut down.

According to the article, the funding issue has become more important as that legal battle continues.

MS NOW notes that Uthmeier said he still believes the federal government will “largely” cover the state’s costs.

He reportedly pointed to the federal government’s approval of the project and Trump’s visit to the facility’s opening.

“I do believe that the state will largely be reimbursed for those costs, given that we were delegated by the federal government. It was approved. The President went down there for the grand opening. We were helping out as they were trying to get Congress to strike a deal and provide resources for this important mission,” Uthmeier said in Titusville, according to Florida Politics, as cited by MS NOW.

MS NOW further reports that the Everglades facility was built quickly and has drawn criticism since its opening.

According to the article, the detention center is one of several facilities where detainees have reported that their human rights were abused.

The article also notes that historian Andrea Pitzer wrote for MS NOW last year that the Everglades facility meets the definition of a concentration camp used by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

As stated by MS NOW, the project’s financial concerns have also surfaced in the state Legislature.

Lawmakers in the Florida Senate recently held a bipartisan hearing where officials and other stakeholders spoke about how the state will continue to pay for anti-immigrant projects, including the Everglades facility.

Participants at the hearing questioned whether Florida should continue drawing from emergency funds to support those efforts, MS NOW reports.

The article states that those funds are usually reserved for crises such as natural disasters.

Lawmakers have already expressed concern over whether the state can continue using emergency reserves if federal reimbursement never arrives.

The article notes that the uncertainty is especially palpable after DeSantis took a victory lap last fall after saying the federal government had agreed to reimburse the state through a $608 million grant.

However, MS NOW reports that the reimbursement still has not been approved.

The Florida Tribune cited official documents in February revealing that the money remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, MS NOW states that Floridians may still be responsible for the high costs of the detention facility.

According to MS NOW, the Florida Tribune reported Sunday that court documents revealed the DeSantis administration was at one point spending more than $1.2 million per day to open and operate the Everglades detention center.

MS NOW reports that the high daily cost is raising concern among lawmakers as they consider how long Florida can continue paying for the project without federal reimbursement.

MS NOW concludes that Florida took a financial risk by moving forward with the detention center while expecting federal reimbursement.

Although state officials initially said the project would be covered by federal funds, the reimbursement has still not been approved.

This has left uncertainty over who will ultimately pay for the facility.

As these legal challenges continue and lawmakers debate the use of state funds, Florida officials are now facing the possibility that the expected federal funding may never materialize, MS NOW reports.

