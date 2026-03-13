Amnesty International Condemns US Military Strike as “Extrajudicial Killing”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amnesty International on Thursday condemned a recent U.S. military strike in international waters that reportedly killed six people, describing the operation as an “extrajudicial killing” and calling for an independent investigation into the actions of U.S. armed forces.

According to U.S. Southern Command, the strike targeted a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean allegedly operated by organizations the United States considers terrorist groups. Amnesty International stated that the operation is one of more than 40 attacks carried out by U.S. armed forces since September 2025, with a reported total death toll now reaching at least 157 casualties.

In its press release, Amnesty International described the strike as a violation of international law.

“The United States cannot claim the right to blow up boats with people on board based solely on suspicions of drug trafficking or other allegedly illicit activities. The rest of the international community cannot normalize these extrajudicial killings, in which the United States military is the judge and executioner,” said Ana Piquer, Amnesty International’s director for the Americas.

The press release states that “Amnesty International strongly condemns these acts and reiterates that they constitute extrajudicial killings,” defining such acts as “a form of murder, prohibited under international law.” Amnesty further insists that the actions of the United States “represent a grave affront to the most basic principles of humanity and legality.”

“No circumstances justify the arbitrary deprivation of life,” the statement said.

Piquer examined the circumstances surrounding the attack in her statement, saying, “The United States cannot claim the right to blow up boats with people on board based solely on suspicions of drug trafficking or other allegedly illicit activities.” She insisted that “The rest of the international community cannot normalize these extrajudicial killings, in which the United States military is the judge and executioner.”

Amnesty also raised concerns about the standard to which command would be held responsible, urging that accountability reach “the highest levels of the US government.” The organization further called for a “thorough and independent investigation” into the strike.

“Human life cannot be left to the mercy of a president’s whim. No president or military has the right to arbitrarily take life,” Piquer said. “The level of dehumanization and cynicism reflected in these acts is deeply alarming and should be of global concern.”

Additionally, Amnesty called on Congress to exercise its authority.

“Due to the current acquiescence of the Attorney General’s Office, Congress must step in with its oversight power and investigate,” Piquer added.

The organization also criticized the “lukewarmness and lack of leadership” within international institutions, including the Organization of American States.

It stated that “Governments must immediately suspend intelligence sharing that may contribute to these operations. They further should suspend export licenses to any defense material that could be used to perpetuate these murders.”

The strike and Amnesty’s response add to the tense, ongoing debate over the scope of U.S. military authority and discretion.

Numerous targeted strikes with questionable legal justification have led justice-oriented organizations to call for the proper application of humanitarian and human rights law in counterterrorism and anti-narcotics operations.

U.S. officials have maintained that operations conducted by U.S. Southern Command are carried out under lawful authority and in response to designated threats.

Amnesty International, however, maintains that such actions constituted unlawful killings in the absence of a proper judicial process.

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