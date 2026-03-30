The Price of Being Poor — Part 4: The People Fight Back

Photo credit: Kenisha Roach

A Special Investigation by Journalist Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group & the Davis Vanguard

The Bayview-Hunters Point Coordinating Council has been working hard behind the scenes to create a grassroots, community-led movement to confront corporate slumlords, like Related Affordable and John Stewart Company.

It has become obvious that Mayor Daniel Lurie has issued a directive for no one in the City’s government to support poor, underserved, and marginalized communities of color who live in the City and County of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — There is a point where silence stops being endured and starts being challenged.

That point has been reached.

Across San Francisco — from Alice Griffith in Bayview–Hunters Point to Plaza East in the Fillmore, from Shoreview to LaSalle Apartments — tenants are no longer waiting.

They have documented the conditions.

They have filed complaints.

They have attended hearings.

They have submitted Notices of Violation.

They have gone to City Hall.



And when the systems designed to protect them did not respond — they began organizing.

A RECORD THAT CAN NO LONGER BE IGNORED

The conditions are not disputed.

They are documented:

Rodent infestations

Mold and water intrusion

Structural deterioration

Broken elevators

Plumbing failures

Unsafe living conditions



These are recurring realities across multiple publicly subsidized housing developments.



And yet:

No large-scale enforcement action has been publicly initiated against the primary corporate operators

No contract suspensions or debarments have been announced

No coordinated, cross-property investigation has been publicly produced

Mayor Daniel Lurie.

City Attorney David Chiu.

Inspector General Alexandra Shepard.

Human Rights Commission Director Mawuli Tugbenyoh.

The City has the record. The City has not matched it with action.

THE LA SALLE PETITION — EVIDENCE IN BLACK AND WHITE

At La Salle Apartments, tenants formalized what the City has yet to confront.

“We… seek the removal and replacement of the current property management… as we have been subject to repeated harassment and violations of our rights.”



They documented:

Unsafe and unsanitary conditions

Denial of access to utilities and facilities

Failure to complete repairs

Disrespectful and unprofessional treatment

And then they made a demand that redefines this investigation:



“Cease the use of private security to intimidate, harass or retaliate against tenants.”

This is not a complaint. This is a documented allegation. This is evidence.

Janice Smith, President of the La Salle Apartments Tenant Association

Because of her advocacy and organizing efforts, Janice Smith has been subjected to acts of retaliation by employees of Related Affordable.

JANICE SMITH — LEADERSHIP, AND THE COST OF SPEAKING

At the center of this movement is Janice Smith, President of the LaSalle Tenants Association.

She organized.

She documented.

She led.

And according to a certified grievance submitted on behalf of over 100 residents:

“Association President Janice Smith… and other leaders have been subjected to targeted harassment.”

The same grievance states:

“This letter serves as a formal collective grievance… signed by 105 residents…”

Link to Janice Smith’s letter: https://1drv.ms/b/c/bd2dbf553c0a1145/IQBL7QH2FJOvRahx4U_mgAUoAdY8dYH4LUmeVK1VJiHm0YI?e=TpGmls

This is not an individual dispute. This is collective testimony.

Here’s a link to the Petitions: https://1drv.ms/b/c/bd2dbf553c0a1145/IQCSXco69AaySbXsYRBdGcHWAdBuRs_dy8UbXa8tHsjOtkg?e=rXfyPZ All.pdf

RELATED AFFORDABLE

Left to right: Christopher Jones, Regional Property Manager;

Joe Cross, Vice President; and Tracy McKnight, Local Property Manager

All three of these Related Affordable employees have been involved in retaliatory tactics against tenants who attempt to organize and educate their fellow community members.

RETALIATION AND CONTROL — A LINE BEING CROSSED

The grievance goes further:

“The use of Resolute Protection personnel to monitor, follow, or intimidate residents engaging in lawful organizing…”

Across properties managed by Related Affordable and the John Stewart Company, tenants are raising consistent concerns about Resolute Security.

Not as neutral security.

But as:

A response to organizing

A presence following complaints

A mechanism residents experience as pressure

If organizing is being met with intimidation, that is not management. That is retaliation.

THIS IS NOT JUST BAYVIEW — THE FILLMORE SPEAKS

This is not confined to Bayview–Hunters Point.

At a community meeting with California Assemblymember Matt Haney, Dennis Williams Jr., Executive Director of the Fillmore Community Development Corporation, delivered a statement that broadens this crisis beyond a single neighborhood.

He spoke on behalf of residents from both the Fillmore and Bayview.

And what he described was not just housing failure.

It was system failure.

“Residents are not experiencing meaningful legal protection.”

“We are seeing evictions that were supposed to be prevented… cases not being filed… tenants living in uninhabitable conditions without strong legal intervention.”

Williams pointed directly at a breakdown between funding and outcomes:

“Over the past two years, Open Door Legal has received an estimated five to seven million dollars… however, what we are seeing on the ground does not reflect that level of investment.”

He raised concerns about:

Lack of in-person legal access

Limited litigation against negligent landlords

Weak enforcement against habitability violations

And most critically:

“We must address the racial equity issue… we are seeing disproportionately low levels of legal representation and case outcomes for Black residents… That is not acceptable.”

A SYSTEM FAILING ON MULTIPLE FRONTS

What Dennis Williams makes clear is this:

Even when residents seek help—

Even when funding exists—

Even when legal infrastructure is in place—

The outcomes are still failing the people most impacted.

And that failure compounds everything already documented in this series:

Unsafe housing

Lack of enforcement

Allegations of retaliation

Continued contracting with the same operators

This is not a single point of failure. This is systemic breakdown.

THE STATE IS NOW WATCHING

On March 23, 2026, tenants and community members brought their case directly to California Assemblymember Matt Haney.



They presented:

Petitions

Grievances

Documentation

Testimony



And according to those present:

Assemblymember Haney committed to contacting the California Attorney General’s Office.

That is escalation.

Because when local systems fail—

The state gets involved.

MAYOR LURIE — YOU HAVE BEEN FORMALLY NOTIFIED

Mayor Lurie, the LaSalle grievance was copied directly to your office.

You have:

Documentation

Petition evidence

Allegations of retaliation

Community escalation

State-level attention



The question is no longer what you know.

The question is what you will do.

CITY ATTORNEY CHIU — THE STANDARD HAS BEEN MET

City Attorney Chiu, this is pattern evidence.

Multi-property complaints

Repeated violations

Collective grievances

Allegations tied to organizing

This meets the threshold your office has used in prior enforcement actions.

The law is not missing.

Enforcement is.

The City Attorney’s Office touts diversity, equity and inclusion in their About page, as follows:

“Commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

“Creating a more just, diverse, equitable, and inclusive City is a top priority for the Office. This commitment is exemplified in the litigation work that we do, the advice we provide our City clients, and in our Office’s values, culture and workplace.”

REALLY, MR. CHIU? I wonder how BOS member Jackie Fielder feels about that?

OVERSIGHT BODIES — WHAT MORE IS REQUIRED?

Inspector General Shepard.

Director Tugbenyoh.

You now have:

Multi-page petitions, I purposely included the petitions in this article for the entire community to see.

Certified grievances

Named allegations

Community testimony

Cross-neighborhood validation

If this does not trigger a comprehensive investigation — what does?

THE PEOPLE ARE BUILDING THE RECORD

Tenants are no longer waiting for validation.

They are:

Documenting conditions

Organizing across neighborhoods

Elevating leadership

Creating public records

They are doing the work institutions were designed to do.

Here, we share three videos which illustrate some of the issues which have motivated community members and tenants to organize against Related Affordable.

Joyce English was a 75-year old elder who recently died after falling stairs on a Related Affordable property Osceloa Lane:

No one inside can open this window gate – FIRE HAZZARD (video):

Unfinished construction of storage spaces that should have been completed moths ago (video):



THE PEOPLE ARE NO LONGER ASKING QUIETLY

Janice Smith is not alone.

Dennis Williams is not alone.

The residents of LaSalle, Alice Griffith, Plaza East, Shoreview, and beyond are not alone.

They are connected. Organized. And escalating.

THE RECORD IS NOW UNDENIABLE

Parts 1–3 established the system.

Part 4 establishes the response.

The people are fighting back.

The evidence is documented.

The system is being tested.

And now the question is no longer whether the City knows.

The question is whether the City will act — or whether the people will force it to.

THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES!

Here’s our song/video for this article:

Stevie Wonder – Living for the City

UPDATED VERIFIED SOURCES & REFERENCES

PRIMARY DOCUMENTATION (CORE EVIDENCE)

1.) Petition for the Removal of Current Property Management at La Salle Apartments (Dec. 4, 2025)

Multi-page tenant petition documenting unsafe conditions, denial of services, and demand for removal of property management

2.) LaSalle Tenants Association — Formal Grievance and Demand for Removal of Property Manager Tracy McKnight (Mar. 13, 2026)

Certified grievance signed by 105 residents documenting habitability violations, retaliation allegations, and demand for management removal

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING & PUBLISHED EVIDENCE

3.) Washington, Malik. “Open Letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta: When Slumlords Are Rewarded and Tenants Are Abandoned.”

The Davis Vanguard, January 27, 2026

Documents long-standing tenant complaints in Fillmore and Bayview–Hunters Point, including mold, plumbing failures, pest infestations, retaliation concerns, and continued City contracting with corporate housing operators despite documented violations. Establishes historical and statewide context for enforcement failures.

COMMUNITY TESTIMONY & PUBLIC STATEMENTS

4.) Statement of Dennis Williams Jr., Executive Director, Fillmore Community Development Corporation

Delivered at community meeting with California Assemblymember Matt Haney (Mar. 23, 2026)

Addresses gaps in legal services, lack of enforcement, habitability failures, and racial disparities in legal outcomes for Black residents

5.) Testimony and documented accounts from residents of:

LaSalle Apartments (Bayview–Hunters Point)

Alice Griffith Apartments

Plaza East Apartments (Fillmore District)

Shoreview Apartments

Collected through tenant interviews, public meetings, and investigative reporting by Destination Freedom Media Group

GOVERNMENT & LEGAL FRAMEWORK (AUTHORITATIVE LAW)

6.) California Civil Code §1941.1 — Implied Warranty of Habitability

Defines landlord obligations for safe and sanitary housing

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=CIV§ionNum=1941.1.

7.) California Civil Code §1942 — Tenant Remedies

Provides remedies when landlords fail to maintain habitable conditions

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=1942.&lawCode=CIV

8.) California Civil Code §1954 — Tenant Privacy & Anti-Harassment Protections

Relevant to allegations of intimidation and improper conduct

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=CIV§ionNum=1954.

9.) Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), 42 U.S.C. §12101 et seq.

Requires reasonable accommodations and accessibility compliance

https://www.ada.gov

10.) San Francisco Administrative Code Chapter 37 (Rent Ordinance)

Tenant protections and anti-harassment provisions

https://www.sf.gov/resource–2023–rent-board-laws-and-regulations

11.) San Francisco Department of Building Inspection (DBI) — Code Enforcement

Authority to issue violations and penalties for substandard housing

https://www.sf.gov/departments–department-building-inspection–code-enforcement-dbi

GOVERNMENT AGENCIES & OVERSIGHT BODIES

12.) Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD)

Oversight of publicly funded housing and regulatory compliance

https://www.sf.gov/departments–mayors-office-housing-and-community-development

⁠13.) San Francisco City Attorney’s Office — Code Enforcement Division

Responsible for enforcement of housing, nuisance, and tenant protection laws

https://www.cityattorney/code

14.) U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Federal oversight of subsidized housing programs

https://www.hud.gov/helping-americans/public-housing

https://www.usa.gov/subsidized-rental-housing

15.) California Department of Justice — Office of the Attorney General

Authority over civil rights, housing enforcement, and systemic violations

https://oag.ca.gov/civilrights

https://oag.ca.gov/housing

SERIES CONTINUITY (INVESTIGATIVE RECORD)

16.) The Price of Being Poor — Part 1: The Corporate Landlords

Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

17.) The Price of Being Poor — Part 2: The Contracts

Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

18.) The Price of Being Poor — Part 3: The Silence

Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Facebook: facebook.com/destfreedom13

Instagram: @destinationfreedom13

X: @dest_freedom

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