Rep. Andy Ogles Faces Backlash for Saying Muslims Don’t Belong in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced this week that it has designated Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, an “anti-Muslim extremist” after he posted on social media that “Muslims don’t belong in American society.”

According to a CAIR press release, the designation followed what the organization described as Ogles’ “un-American fascist call to eliminate all Muslims from the United States,” in which Ogles also claimed that “pluralism is a lie.”

As noted in the CAIR press release, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell issued a statement responding to Ogles’ post, saying it contradicts core constitutional protections. Mitchell also added that if similar rhetoric targeted another religious group, it would likely receive stronger condemnation.

For example, Mitchell stated, “The First Amendment guarantees religious freedom to everyone in our nation, including American Muslims. If any member of Congress had declared that ‘Jews do not belong in America,’ that politician would rightfully face condemnation and censure.” This distinction highlights the idea that Muslims face more persecution in America than members of other religions.

Mitchell also criticized what he described as inconsistent responses to anti-Muslim rhetoric from elected officials in continued statements.

For example, the CAIR press release notes that the deputy director continued this sentiment about anti-Muslim rhetoric by stating, “Yet like Randy Fine and other anti-Muslim extremists in Congress, Mr. Ogles has faced no consequences for his dangerous rhetoric, even as American Muslim elected officials experience censure motions, threats and harassment for daring to criticize Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The double standards and hypocrisy must end.”

The CAIR statement also referenced previous controversies involving Ogles. According to the organization, it previously urged federal officials to respond to statements the congressman made regarding Muslim political figures and Palestinians.

According to the CAIR statement, “Last year, CAIR sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to swiftly and publicly reject Rep. Ogles’ racist and Islamophobic demand that the federal government pursue denaturalization proceedings against New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani,” the group said.

Additionally, the CAIR statement said it had previously reached out to key members of congressional leadership to formally and publicly condemn Ogles’ remarks allegedly made about Palestinians.

The CAIR press release states, “Also last year, CAIR called on House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to publicly repudiate Rep. Ogles and to issue a formal censure for his recent statement, ‘We should kill them all,’ in reference to Palestinian children in Gaza,” according to the organization.

This designation comes as CAIR prepares to release its annual civil rights report, titled “The Right to Be Different,” which the organization said it plans to present at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, March 10.

The organization said its mission is to “protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.” CAIR officials said the report will examine trends in discrimination and civil rights complaints affecting Muslim communities across the United States.

The group said it will continue urging public officials and institutions to condemn rhetoric that targets religious groups and undermines constitutional protections for religious freedom.

