Congress Moves Fast When It’s Their Flight

This is repulsive.

Congress allowed TSA to run out of money. Lines stretched for hours. Missed flights. Missed connections. A nightmare for the working class trying to get home or get to a job interview or see a dying parent. You sat in those lines. You dealt with the chaos.

Congress didn’t.

Then, the airlines whispered a threat. No more lounge access. No more priority boarding. No more free upgrades to first class. The airlines threatened to make our so-called representatives stand in the same cattle pen as the people they supposedly serve.

And just like that, the money appeared.

Days. That’s all it took. A problem that had festered for months was solved in less than a week. The TSA was funded. The lines would move. The airports would function again. Not because you complained. Not because you missed your flight. Because a senator was told he might have to wait in line with the peasants.

Let that sink in. Your government can move with lightning speed when their comfort is threatened. But forty years of stagnant wages? Silence. A healthcare system that bankrupts the sick? Silence. A planet burning alive? Silence. Children going hungry in the richest country on Earth? Silence.

But threaten a congressman’s first-class upgrade? Problem solved by Friday.

This isn’t a glitch. This is the system working exactly as designed. You are governed by people who view you as livestock. They take your taxes. They send your children to die in their wars. They auction your future to the highest corporate bidder. And then they board a separate plane. They enter through a separate door. They sit in seats you can’t afford. And they laugh about it over complimentary cocktails in a lounge you aren’t allowed to enter.

They have gold-plated healthcare that you pay for. They will never know the terror of a denied claim. They will never choose between the rent and a prescription. They will never die because an insurance company bureaucrat decided their life wasn’t profitable. They have guaranteed salaries that you fund. They will never know the desperation of a minimum wage job. They have pensions for life after a single term. They will never fear retirement poverty.

They live in a different reality. A reality funded by your suffering.

And the most vile part? They have the audacity to lecture you about sacrifice. They preach austerity. They tell you the budget is tight. They say there’s no money for healthcare, no money for schools, no money for housing. They say we all have to tighten our belts.

But their belts are designer leather, and they’re loosening them at a members-only dining room on your dime.

The 27th Amendment supposedly stops you from cutting their pay. Convenient. They passed a constitutional amendment to protect their wallets, but they can’t pass a law to protect your life.

The revolving door spins behind them. The lobbying checks wait in the wings. The corporate board seats are being warmed. They’re not just protecting their current perks. They’re protecting their future millions. Every vote they cast is an audition for their next paycheck. Every law they refuse to pass is a gift to a future employer.

They are not public servants. They are aristocrats in cheap suits.

The TSA incident proved one thing. It proved that Congress is not broken. It is perfectly functional. It responds to incentives. It solves problems. It moves mountains. Just not for you.

So, stop asking nicely. Stop writing letters. Stop hoping for a conscience that doesn’t exist.

The airlines showed us the way. You want action? Threaten their comfort.

Strip their healthcare. Force them onto the same broken marketplace you’re forced to navigate. Let them fight with insurance reps for six hours. Let them watch a claim get denied. Let them feel the terror of a sick child and a hospital bill that will destroy them. Watch how fast healthcare gets fixed.

Tie their salary to the minimum wage. Make their pay dependent on your pay. Watch the minimum wage hit $25 an hour before the next commercial break.

End their pensions. Make them rely on Social Security, the same system they’ve spent decades trying to dismantle. Watch Social Security become the most protected program in history.

Close the gym. Shut down the dining room. End the franking privilege. Take away the perks, the staff, the allowances. Make them live in the world they created.

Make them stand in the line.

Make them feel the inconvenience.

Make them feel the fear.

Make them feel the hunger.

Make them feel the despair.

They moved in days to protect their upgrades. They have ignored your dying for decades.

This is not a government. It is a crime scene. And you are not the victim they care about. You are the resource they mine. You are the beast of burden they whip.

The only language they understand is pain. The only lever you have is their comfort.

Strip it from them. Every last perk. Every last privilege. Every last inch of distance between their lives and yours.

Burn their bubble down. Make them live in the ashes with the rest of us.

Then, and only then, will you see how fast they can move.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: