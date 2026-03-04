Davis Council Prioritizes Economic Development, Urges Quick Implementation

The Davis City Council unanimously approved a new economic development strategic plan Tuesday night, directing staff to return in roughly 60 days with a detailed work plan outlining implementation steps and policy decisions needed to advance the strategy.

The plan, presented by Economic Development Director Katie Yancey, is intended to strengthen Davis’s economic base, improve the city’s fiscal outlook and address longstanding barriers to business development.

Council members broadly expressed support for the framework and emphasized the need to move quickly on implementation.

Councilmember Linda Deos described the proposal as “a fabulous plan to move with and move forward with,” adding that increasing economic activity would ultimately strengthen the city’s ability to fund community priorities.

“I see that by raising the economy of the city, by bringing in more revenues, it will raise the boat for all of us who live in this community and who are affected by it on a daily basis,” Deos said.

She said the city needs additional revenue to support infrastructure and housing programs and encouraged the council to address regulatory barriers that discourage businesses from locating in Davis.

“We’ve heard about these PD overlays. We’ve heard about permit streamlining,” Deos said, referring to Planned Development zoning overlays that can add layers of regulation to specific properties. “I want to do everything we can to remove those barriers.”

Councilmember Josh Chapman noted the importance of translating the strategy into concrete actions and measurable goals.

“When you look through the SWOT analysis… it’s so well done that there’s so much information there,” Chapman said. “How do we break it down and parse it out so that we know, okay, here are some things that we can do immediately… what are those things where we can have that conversation and direction tonight?”

Chapman said the city should identify “low hanging fruit” and establish clear timelines for achieving results, including metrics tied to economic growth.

He also suggested regular updates to the council to ensure the strategy remains a central priority for the city.

“This is huge for us,” Chapman said. “We have sat up here… and we’ve talked about this… bringing somebody on… and we’re finally there.”

Yancey told the council the plan includes performance metrics intended to track progress, including outreach to local businesses and targeted assistance to companies at risk of leaving the community.

She said the strategy also envisions regular reporting to the council and the public.

“What we’re proposing in the document is to provide quarterly web newsletters that provide progress, real timely progress every 90 days so that you know exactly what we’ve been doing and how we are advancing these objectives,” Yancey said.

Yancey said the performance measures included in the plan were designed to be achievable within the resources currently available to the city.

“The performance metrics that are in here are meant to be things that I think I can accomplish,” she said.

Council members also highlighted the importance of strengthening the city’s relationship with the University of California, Davis, which several described as the region’s largest economic asset.

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla said the university should play a more prominent role in the city’s economic development strategy.

“To me, that’s by far our greatest asset in terms of economic development,” Vaitla said. “I don’t see a whole lot in that immediate action list about how we get things going with UC Davis.”

He suggested the city focus on capturing startups and innovations emerging from university research labs.

“I think we need to capture the folks who are coming off of campus with some business idea,” said Councilmember Gloria Partida. “Those are the things I think that we need to capture.”

Partida said many university researchers develop technologies and spin-off companies that often leave Davis to locate in other cities.

“Figuring out what is it that they need and making that easy for them to be here,” she said, should be a priority.

Council members also discussed the city’s reputation in regional economic development circles and the need to improve Davis’s ability to attract new investment.

Deos said the city’s regulatory environment and land use constraints may contribute to the perception that Davis is difficult for businesses to enter.

“I wonder if part of that reason is because of these barriers that we have here that made it too difficult for them to be here,” Deos said, referring to the university’s decision to develop Aggie Square in Sacramento rather than Davis.

Yancey acknowledged that rebuilding the city’s economic reputation will take time and require sustained effort.

“I think it will take us a long time to recover our reputation,” she said.

Yancey said the strategy balances short-term revenue needs with longer-term efforts to reshape the city’s economic environment.

“This is a report that’s done in recognition of revenue intervention strategies,” Yancey said. “There are lots of different ways that you can approach economic development.”

She said the city’s fiscal challenges required focusing on strategies that can produce results within the next several years.

“It is my professional opinion that that will not yield the revenue generation intervention that is necessary to keep the city from what its long-term budget forecasts are predicting,” she said, referring to alternative approaches centered primarily on small-scale local wealth-building strategies.

Mayor Donna Neville said the council’s discussion reflected a strong desire to address barriers that could hinder economic development efforts.

“What I have heard from everyone here is a desire to remove certain impediments that would prevent you from moving forward,” Neville said.

Neville said the council wants staff to analyze the city’s existing land use policies, particularly the extensive system of Planned Development overlays.

“Why is it there and then identifying them and then you sort of map it out for us,” Neville said, referring to the PD zones.

The council ultimately approved three motions related to the economic development effort.

First, the council unanimously approved the strategic economic development plan itself.

Second, the council approved a staff request to prepare an analysis of the city’s property tax and sales tax base to identify ways to improve fiscal performance.

Third, the council directed Yancey to return within approximately 60 days with a detailed work plan outlining decision points for the council, including analysis of zoning barriers, strategies for engaging UC Davis, branding efforts and potential policy changes.

The work plan will allow the council to prioritize specific actions and determine how best to allocate city resources to implement the strategy.

Yancey said staff could return with the requested information within two months.

“My guess is it would be about two months that we could return with that information,” she said.

