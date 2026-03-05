Court Watch: Interpreter Shortage Delays Yolo County Court Hearing

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court hearing was delayed this week after the court was unable to secure a Malayalam interpreter, raising concerns about the accused’s ability to proceed fairly in a case that has already stretched nearly six years.

The accused appeared remotely before Judge Paul Richardson, who acknowledged the need for a Malayalam interpreter before the hearing could proceed. Deputy Public Defender Vincent Maher discussed the difficulty he had been having in finding an interpreter who speaks the language.

Judge Richardson asked Deputy Public Defender Maher whether the accused spoke or understood any other languages and suggested that finding an interpreter who spoke a different dialect of the language, or possibly another language the accused understood, might allow the proceedings to move forward.

Deputy Public Defender Maher denied that the accused had knowledge of any other languages. Judge Richardson then asked a Punjabi interpreter who was appearing remotely for another case to stay and possibly assist with this one.

The interpreter stated that, while she did not speak Malayalam, she had proficient knowledge of Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, and could try speaking with the accused to see if he understood her at all. Another interpreter also attempted to join remotely but experienced connectivity issues, preventing anyone in the courtroom from hearing him clearly.

After both interpreters were unable to communicate with the accused, Judge Richardson once again suggested finding an interpreter who spoke a similar dialect, or determining whether the accused had working knowledge of another language so the case could move forward.

Deputy Public Defender Maher argued that the accused might have to bear the cost of finding his own language interpreter but should not be forced to rely on an interpreter who only speaks a similar dialect in order to proceed. Maher stated that the accused is entitled to a fair trial, not one based on a dialect similarity.

Deputy Public Defender Maher asked Judge Richardson if the case could be continued for two weeks so that he could try to find a Malayalam interpreter who could be present for the remaining court dates. When asked for his thoughts, Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen stated that there are a lot of problems he sees with that.

Deputy District Attorney Patchen argued that the case should move forward as soon as possible, noting that it has been ongoing for nearly six years and that the victim wants it resolved. Patchen also stated that the accused had previously testified in English during an earlier proceeding.

Despite these arguments, the lack of an interpreter prevented the hearing from proceeding. Judge Richardson agreed to continue the trial setting for two weeks in hopes that Deputy Public Defender Maher would be able to secure a Malayalam interpreter in the meantime.

