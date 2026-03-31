Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 324: Bipartisan Reform, Housing Barriers, and the Fight for a Fair Future

In Episode 324 of the Everyday Injustice podcast, host David Greenwald sits down with Kandia Milton, government affairs director at Dream.org, for a wide-ranging conversation on criminal justice reform, reentry, and the persistent structural barriers facing people returning from incarceration. Milton brings a rare dual perspective to the discussion, combining more than two decades of policy experience with lived experience of incarceration—an intersection that shapes both his advocacy and Dream.org’s mission to “close prison doors and open doors of opportunity.”

The conversation centers on a critical but often overlooked issue: how systemic barriers—particularly in housing—undermine public safety by making successful reentry nearly impossible. Milton explains how federal policy dating back to the 1988 Fair Housing Amendments Act allows landlords to deny housing based solely on prior drug convictions, a restriction that continues to affect millions of people today. He argues that repealing these provisions through the proposed Fair Future Act would not only restore basic rights but also reduce recidivism by removing one of the most significant obstacles to stability after incarceration.

Greenwald and Milton also explore the surprising, if fragile, potential for bipartisan cooperation in criminal justice reform. Despite deep political polarization, Milton points to areas of shared concern—housing affordability, public safety, and access to opportunity—as entry points for cross-partisan collaboration. While acknowledging the challenges of advancing reform in a polarized political climate, he notes that support for removing barriers to reentry has emerged across ideological lines, suggesting that pragmatic solutions may still be possible even amid broader dysfunction.

Ultimately, Episode 324 underscores a central theme: if society is serious about safety, it must invest in people rather than punishment. From housing access to job opportunities and mental health care, the episode makes a compelling case that reducing recidivism—and strengthening communities—requires a shift away from punitive systems toward policies that enable stability and success. As Milton puts it, the question is not whether people will return to society, but whether they will be given a real chance to succeed when they do.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: